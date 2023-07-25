CNN Pens Blistering Obituary For Twitter

CNN’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter on Monday marked the rebranding of Twitter as “X” in a morbid way.

“Bye bye, birdie,” the email that covers the media began its report on the news, which it styled in the form of an obituary.

Twitter had played “an outsized role on society by serving as a digital town square” until it “was killed by its unhinged owner Elon Musk on Sunday,” the faux eulogy said. “It was 17 years old.”

“A zombie Twitter, known only as X, reluctantly endures,” the email continued. “A warped and disfigured platform, X marches on like a White Walker, an ugly shell of its former self under the command of a loathsome leader.”