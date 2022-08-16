If there are any small children in your life, chances are you’re familiar with “CoComelon.”
The animated nursery rhyme series has an unbelievably powerful hold on young viewers, infiltrating their parents’ Spotify accounts and flooding their homes with character dolls and other merch. Needless to say, adults have a few thoughts about the show.
From the debate around JJ’s age to the many confusing plot points, there’s no shortage of funny and relatable tweets about “CoComelon.” We’ve rounded up a selection from parents (and some other grown-ups familiar with the wild phenomenon).
So how old is JJ in cocomelon? He goes to school and can name dinosaurs but sleeps in a crib and baby babbles.— mom (@fbombmomma) December 29, 2020
Mrs Cocomelon just pulled JJ’s jacket out of a drawer on a hanger. I’ve never trusted the way she runs that house.— Twinstant Family (@twinstantfamily) February 20, 2022
I can't be the only parent emotionally invested in the lives of Cody and his family in Cocomelon.— Simi (@SympLySimi) November 16, 2021
I hit skip intro on cocomelon while baby sitting my 1yo niece— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) August 3, 2021
Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time please
Cocomelon blew up in early 2020 and then there was a global pandemic. Coincidence? I think not.— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) December 20, 2020
Let’s get real here, how much does the preschool/daycare JJ attends on Cocomelon cost a month?— Daisy (@Daisyldoo) August 16, 2021
I told my 2 year old he couldn't use the tablet to watch Cocomelon so he asked for a hug & while we were hugging he slowly whispered "tablet" in my ear & when that didn't work he asked to play hide & seek & while I was counting he got on the tablet anyway because toddlers dgaf— Doc McMuffins (@Cynical_Parent) April 17, 2022
why is JJ’s head like twice the size of everyone else’s in cocomelon— 𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖉𝖌𝖊𝖙 (@bridget_fox00) February 12, 2021
Whoever writes for cocomelon please add action to it or sum have JJ betray one of friends or sum if I gotta watch it with my kids I wanna be entertained too— InYaPocket (@djrect23) January 22, 2021
I sing these cocomelon nursery rhymes even in my dreams now. They are stuck in my head the whole day. 🙄— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 24, 2021
Just watched cocomelon with my 1 year old niece— Ammar. (@Ammar_AliKhan) November 4, 2021
JJ is so freakin’ useless!
Can’t dance, his hand eye coordination is nowhere to be seen, can’t play any proper instrument and his hairstyle is so 80’s
Nina is the real deal, needs more recognition than that useless JJ
According to Cocomelon, 3 unsupervised preschool kids can wash and wax a car….— Rob.. 🌹 (@rob_cast93) May 29, 2021
HOW OLD IS JJ FROM COCOMELON? He has two baby teeth and giggles like a one year old, but also goes to preschool and speaks in complete sentences and I hate it. #cocomelon— 🥑hollycastle🌿 (@HollyCastle83) January 20, 2021
In my car alone and didn’t notice I was bopping to Cocomelon for 3 minutes 🥴— sara p (@saraepetey) March 4, 2021
Can we talk about how YOKED Cody's dad on #cocomelon is? pic.twitter.com/2iGoyz10Oe— Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) April 18, 2022
Spotify Wrapped when you have a young child...— Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) December 1, 2021
1. Cocomelon
2. Cocomelon
3. Cocomelon
4. Cocomelon
5. Cocomelon
Kiddo is home sick from preschool today and is watching Cocomelon which... I know it's for very little kids, but the songs don't even RHYME all the time and I just honestly hate it so much.— every jenny has a story (@jennylanewrites) March 21, 2022
The kid from cocomelon goes to preschool, uses the potty, and speaks, but somehow also has no hair yet, and sleeps in a crib.— Moderna Tea 🏳️⚧️ (@JacksonJMoon) June 25, 2022
so my whole life i’ve been saying “patty cake” until i had a kid and watched Cocomelon and learned that it’s “pat-a-cake” 🤦🏽♀️— eliza-lynn (@elizalynn00) March 1, 2021
I’m not a COCOMELON Auntie sit tf down and watch Law & Order: SVU— Mikayla D. (@__mikaylad) December 22, 2021
Just gave another Dad on a flight the Dad-nod as the intro to Cocomelon played out on max volume from his daughter’s iPad. 🙄🥥🍉👶 pic.twitter.com/MFPXO4CrxH— Adam Burns (@AdamBurnsPR) August 15, 2022
Too much of my mental energy is spent trying to determine the age of JJ on Cocomelon— Meg Walter (@MegMorleyWalter) April 21, 2021
Nobody declines my incoming calls faster than my little nephew when he's playing games or watching CocoMelon on my phone— Sunshine 🌞 (@Chiamaka_AJ) June 15, 2022
Does anyone anywhere know how to surgically remove Cody from Cocomelon’s When You Wake From A Bad Dream song from their head? Asking for my very demented self after 48 hours of ear worm distress.— Sarah O'Connor (@sorchaoconnor) November 1, 2021
Watching the dad on cocomelon cook and clean everything 😑 pic.twitter.com/kLRb0DmkzK— n (@spookypancakes) February 27, 2021
I never understood the true danger of appeasement, the way one concession begets others and your negotiating partner can always smell your weakness, until I let my toddler watch Cocomelon one morning when I was really tired— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) February 25, 2021
The president of 2084 probably watching cocomelon right now— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 26, 2022