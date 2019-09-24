COMEDY

Colbert Audience Goes Wild: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Gets 40-Second Ovation

The "Late Show" host broke the news of Nancy Pelosi's announcement of an official inquiry to his audience — which absolutely loved it.

Stephen Colbert broke the news to his “Late Show” audience: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

And the crowd went wild. 

Audience members broke out into an extended ovation, then rose to their feet, cheering for 40 seconds:  

Pelosi had resisted growing calls from within her caucus to move toward impeaching the president. 

However, the latest news appears to have turned the tide. 

Trump allegedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden ― the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate ― and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump has decried the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
President Andrew Johnson Impeachment Trial
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi Impeachment
CONVERSATIONS