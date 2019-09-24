Colbert Audience Goes Wild: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Gets 40-Second Ovation

And the crowd went wild.

Audience members broke out into an extended ovation, then rose to their feet, cheering for 40 seconds:

Pelosi had resisted growing calls from within her caucus to move toward impeaching the president.

However, the latest news appears to have turned the tide.

Trump allegedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden ― the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate ― and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump has decried the investigation as a “witch hunt.”