“This inflatable tub is AMAZING! I have a steep backyard and was told for years I couldn’t install a pool or hot tub. I’m not sure how I found this product … but I absolutely LUV IT! It’s perfect for my patio. It was quick and simple to assemble, fill with water and warm up. We set ours up about 7 pm and were enjoying the hot tub the next morning. The air jets are super powerful and run in thirty minute intervals. A SUPER GREAT product for the money. I LUV IT!” — WandaY

“Coleman, you’ve outdone yourselves with this item! Fought with my wife for months over buying this. I wanted a solid hot tub with all the fancy woodwork around it, the type that costs an arm, leg and both hands. After weeks of arguing, I bought it. So easy to assemble and it was kind of fun watching it take shape when I blew it up. It comes with everything including this cute little light. I live in Florida and it heated up to 104 within 6 hours. We have used it almost every night since buying and honestly I love it. It’s so sturdy my wife who has had 6 hip surgeries can sit on top of it then slide right in. She gets out the same way. Most definitely a 5-star item that I would recommend to anyone. We’re buying my mom one for her upcoming 75th birthday. I’m tired of calling the hot tub repairman to fix her old one!” — Tina Burnham



“...I love this thing. I use it almost every day. As long as you know the limitations which have been mentioned over and over, it is awesome...

“Overall, some of the best money I have ever spent. This thing is engineered very well. It is built very well. And it is EXTREMELY easy to set up. I use 1 inch bromine tablets in the floater/dispenser and have had no issues with water quality. HAVE FUN!!!!” — john baker (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)