Colin Jost Names The Celebrity Who Was 'Especially Good' At This 'SNL' Hosting Duty

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost knows that hosting the sketch comedy series is no easy task.
In Tuesday’s episode of the podcast “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi,” the “Weekend Update” co-anchor praised actor Adam Driver, who’s appeared as an “SNL” host four times.
Jost told Bozzi that Driver has done a particularly good job at table reads ahead of the live show — something that he said doesn’t always go smoothly for hosts.
The comedian added that hosts have to go through 40 sketch ideas at table reads to prepare for the show.
“To be able to make a choice in all of those... and that’s something like, actually, Adam Driver is especially good at, at the table read,” Jost said. “He makes a choice for all those pieces — and an interesting choice.”
Other performers have different processes. Jost said that some hosts, like comedian Melissa McCarthy, might read a sketch more “straight” during table reads.
He said McCarthy would have sketches “mapped out” in her head before she fully performed the characters on the night of the show.
“Those have been some of the sketches that killed the most and were classics for her,” he said.
Driver hosted “SNL” in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023, putting him on the brink of membership in the famed Five-Timers Club.
In his monologue in December last year, he spoke about his “very deep and personal relationship” with Santa Claus, before sitting down at a piano and listing off some of the things he’d like for Christmas.
One item on Driver’s wish list was “one of those giant metal Tesla trucks ― I think it would pair perfectly with my teeny, tiny micropenis.”
Check out the full monologue below:
