32 Pairs Of Boots Reviewers Say Are Comfortable To Wear All Day

- Lucky Brand ankle boots you’ll have in your closet (and life) for years because they were made to never go out of style
- A kitten heel boot that’ll look so great with everything from skirts to dresses and even jeans that you’ll grab them every chance you get
- Doc Marten lace-up boots so reliable, you can wear them through rain, sleet and even snow without compromising your style
Steve Madden ankle boots
Promising review:
"Can I just say Steve Madden nailed this one!!! I ordered two more pairs. These are so comfortable and stylish!!! I wear them all day and still comfortable! Perfect." — Cynthia
Ugg ankle boots
Promising review:
"Love, love, love these. So worth the price!
So comfortable. I wore them all day and my feet were so warm and happy.
They are adorable but look a bit like slippers. I loved them so much I ordered another pair today. I highly recommend them but only if you like your feet to be warm and cozy!" — Amy Del Santo
An ankle boot with a heel
Promising review:
"Perfect fall boot. I agree with other reviews that you'll want to size up a half-size for more toe room. I wore them for 12 hours and walked 5+ miles with no problem on the first day.
The shaft is narrow, so it pairs well with straight or wide-leg jeans." — KANDER3
Lucky Brand ankle boots
Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable booties I have ever worn. The footbed is divine.
I would seriously like to thank the genius that designed them. I can walk all day in them in the city, and my feet feel great.
I have both black and toffee leather — very soft leather, which I like. I did take another reviewer's advice and treated them with beeswax sealer
before wearing. So, they are holding up pretty well considering how much daily wear and abuse they've had." — M.Jerge
Some over-the-knee boots
Promising review:
"I was questionable at first as to if I would like these or if they would be good quality, but boy was I proven wrong about questioning. They are now my favorite boots. I wear them all the time for work, to events, to going out, etc. They work for everything, and I can walk in them for hours, and I hate wearing heels for extended periods.
They are cute, go with everything, can be worn anywhere, and are easy to clean if they ever get messy. The perfect boot, and I’ve worn them for a couple of years now still walking as good as the day I received them.
" — Jacklyn
A kitten heel boot
Promising review:
"I own these in two different colors, and I am obsessed. I am a hairdresser and stand all day at work, and I can wear them for hours!" — Lynn N.
Doc Marten lace-up boots
Promising review:
"I love these boots. I did have to go up in size because there weren't half sizes. I love them. They're so comfortable. I can wear them all day. I stand doing hair all day and have no fatigue at all. Can’t say enough channeling my inner '90s high schooler. Tons of compliments. Very happy with the purchase. They are so soft and the second wear they are broken in!" — Amazon customer
Glove boots
Promising review:
"This boot fits like a glove and hugs your feet giving your ankles support throughout the day. I wore these boots on day one and two for 12 hours each day. I work retail so I'm on my feet ALL day on tile flooring which can be extremely painful at times but these boots are awesome!! I will be ordering another pair." — TazN
A pair of chunky ankle boots
Promising review:
“These booties are perfect to wear with just about anything! They are very comfortable even if you're on your feet all day. As a teacher, it is important to have comfy shoes, but I want them to be stylish as well. These shoes definitely do both! They fit true to size.” — Janet
A pair of cowboy boots
Matisse Footwear
is a Los Angeles-based small business creating affordable and fashionable footwear. Promising review:
"I ordered these boots and wore them for the first time for 12 hours straight in Nashville, Tennessee. I walked all day in them and danced all night in them. They were extremely comfortable!!
My feet did not hurt in them at all. I even wore them the next day for another nine hours, and my feet felt great! These boots are true to size. Great purchase!!" — Alyson
A pair of Franco Sarto mid-calf boots
Promising review:
"These boots are so cute and so comfortable. I bought these for my 75-year-old mother who thinks she is 25. The block heel is perfect and allows her to balance herself well. These boots are so fashionable that she wears them with skirts, dresses, and jeans. Perfect for all-day wear. She has not complained one time about her knees or feet hurting. She is really enjoying these boots!" — V. Fore
A pair of chunky mid-calf boots
Promising review:
“I love everything about this boot, especially the price! These are so comfortable. I have worn them all day long. Goes with anything! Comfort and style for the win!” — DeAnna
Square-toe ankle boots
Promising review:
"I just purchased the ankle boots, and I wore them for a day at work. I am on my feet all the time. I felt like I was bare-footed in these! Unbelievably comfortable. I will soon purchase another pair in a different color. I'm so happy to have found these!" — Anne J.
Faux-fur trim waterproof boots
Promising review
: "After trying on tens of other brands of boots, I can tell you that these ones are PERFECT! They are SUPER comfortable! I walked an average of 13k steps per day for 20 days on them for my Europe winter trip and my feet and back never hurt!
They are warm enough for a 25-degree weather with the right socks. I haven't had the chance to try them in rain yet, but they are supposed to be water-resistant. They are true to size, and there's even enough room to wear thick or double socks without feeling too tight. And the best part, they are beautiful and fashionable." — Nordstrom customer
A Sorel wedge bootie
I've owned two pairs of Sorel wedge boots for 4+ years now and swear by them completely. Not only are they the most comfortable wedges I've ever owned, but they are great for the winter because they're warm and they have traction. I've worn them in rain, sleet and snow and never had a problem. I took them with me on a trip to Paris back in January 2020 and walked 20,000+ steps, and my feet were comfortable the whole time. I highly recommend these and think they are totally worth the price.Promising review:
"So comfortable that I have these in two colors and will probably get more. I can walk around all day in these and even chase around my nieces and nephews!" — Jasper
Trendy pointed-toe knee-high boots with a block heel
Promising review:
"OBSESSED.
I've been wearing these on repeat all winter. Super comfortable — easy to walk in all day. Very impressed with these boots." — Amy Y.
A pair of Sorel Chelsea boots
I got these boots last fall and wore them around New York for four days straight. I walked so much and my feet were comfortable the whole time. I highly recommend!Promising review:
"Love all of my Sorel boots/shoes! They are very comfortable!! And super cute! I get a ton of compliments! And I’m a cosmetologist, so I’m on my feet all day!" — Stace
A glamorous Chelsea boot
Promising review
: "Love these boots. They slip on and off easily. They are so comfortable. I do a lot of walking/standing and I am able to wear them all day. Can easily dress them up or down. Will definitely buy again and in white. NOTE: They do scratch easily but I'd still buy again." — Amazon customer
A pair of lug-sole lace-up boots
Promising review:
"As soon as I opened the box, a leather smell emerged, and I pulled out these beautiful boots. Lightweight and so comfortable. True to size and the leather is beautiful. Can stand and walk all day. Compliments galore. I love my new boots. Thank you Free People for making me feel beautiful." — Bellabodeb
A sweater bootie
Promising review:
"They are comfortable to wear to work all day. Easy to match to outfits! My daughter even takes them and wears them occasionally." — KARIBSNRN2010
Lace-up hiking boots
Promising review:
"LOVE. I’m an 8, wider food typically. These are so comfortable to wear for hours. I just traveled in them through the airport and wore them basically all day. I also wore them in the snow for a bit. Comfortable and nice! Cozy but not bulky. Definitely recommend." — Azmama
Free People slouchy boots
Promising reviews:
"Top rated for a reason!! I love these boots and had a pair for 3 years, and eventually added other colors due to how much I love them" — kellyannkiernan
"I vacillated about the color of this boot when purchasing. I finally decided on the 'natural cane.' I couldn’t be happier. They are not only extremely comfortable but absolutely adorable. I am a teacher, and I can stand in these all day.
If you have the opportunity, BUY THEM!!!" — DayZee72
Sam Edelman ankle boots
Promising review:
"I took these boots on a trip to NYC. I walked all day and they did not cause any blisters or extra tiredness. They are comfortable, easy to put on, especially in airport security. They are so trendy and the platform is not tiring at all. They don’t claim to be waterproof but it rained a lot and my feet never got wet. I would definitely recommend these. ❤️" — Sandra
A pair of faux-suede heeled Chelsea boots
Promising review:
"I really like these shoes a lot — they're incredibly comfortable for being heeled boots and I can stand in them all day at work.
While I've only gone through one winter with these so far (in Chicago), they still look great! I also sprayed them with water protectant and it didn't affect the suede material at all, so I would 10/10 recommend these." — Sarasri
Kenneth Cole boots
Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable boots I’ve ever worn! I have wide feet. I live in Florida and hardly wear more than flip-flops and sandals. I needed something for the colder weather and a trip to New England in February. I walked all over Boston all day long and my feet felt amazing even with the small heel.
Best choice I’ve ever made!" — melis4806
A pair of waterproof Columbia boots
Promising review:
"Ordered these last minute for a hiking trip in CO. Spent all day in these for the first time at Pikes Peak. They were comfortable, warm, and had good traction for climbing. I have wide feet and a bunion, but I was able to order true to size and be comfortable in them." — Adrian
Western-style ankle boots
Promising review:
"I love these boots. I have them in another color. I have an unusually narrow foot. As with all boots, I wear a thick sock and use an insert. I can wear these all day long with no discomfort. Perfect heel height." — Dev
Buckle knee-high boots
Promising review:
"I love these boots, I could wear them all day, every day. They are comfortable and go with just about any outfit." — KCRAINY03
Lace-up boots
Promising review:
"Love these boots. Very comfortable, though I did order a half-size up. I can wear them all day without any problems. Price was fantastic and would recommend to anyone thinking of buying." — Tuppny
Chunky-heel booties
Promising review:
"Amazing shoes! So beautiful and COMFORTABLE. Wore them all day at work, and they didn’t bother me at all
. I’m on my feet most of the day at work, and there’s no way I could wear any other heel at work. Do size up though!" — Alana