32 Pairs Of Boots Reviewers Say Are Comfortable To Wear All Day

A Sorel wedge bootie

I've owned two pairs of Sorel wedge boots for 4+ years now and swear by them completely. Not only are they the most comfortable wedges I've ever owned, but they are great for the winter because they're warm and they have traction. I've worn them in rain, sleet and snow and never had a problem. I took them with me on a trip to Paris back in January 2020 and walked 20,000+ steps, and my feet were comfortable the whole time. I highly recommend these and think they are totally worth the price."So comfortable that I have these in two colors and will probably get more. I can walk around all day in these and even chase around my nieces and nephews!" — Jasper