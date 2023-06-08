Amazon

A perfectly nostalgic hot water bottle

I find that hot water bottles are evocative of a time when you’d get tucked up in bed by your parents under handmade patchwork quilts that had been crafted with love. If your dad is of a certain age, there is a good chance he grew up using them. They’re as aesthetically pleasing as they are comforting, cozy and deliciously toasty. There’s a reason they’ve been around for hundreds of years in some iteration or another; they’re a timeless way to warm yourself up. Take your pick of 10 cheerful colors with this popular hot water bottle. They're designed to hold heat for as long as possible, with a ribbed outer surface that helps maintain the inner liquid temperature while also protecting skin from heat.