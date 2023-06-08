Whether it be for Father’s Day, a holiday or birthday gift, I am definitely among the many who find it difficult to shop for their dad. However, I find that things get easier when I try to hone in on meaningful gifts that he’ll actually enjoy and that are representative of who he is as a person, as opposed to just grabbing a generic “man gift.”
And while whiskey stones and camping accessories are all well and good, not every dad is a big drinker or outdoor aficionado. So if you’ve got a gentle, indoor dad who appreciates creature comforts and little luxuries, like mine, then this Father’s Day gift guide is for you.
Below, I’ve rounded up the very best cozy and comforting Father’s Day gifts for homebody dads, from weighted blankets and an e-reader for quiet nights in to a luxurious new leather wallet, classic slippers, a neck and shoulder massager and much more. Each one will help him lean into a bit of self-care and, most importantly, help him feel loved and appreciated. What could be better than that?