Back-to-school season is in full swing, even if this school year is going to be different from the ones you and your kids have experienced in the past.
You may be shopping for face masks that they’ll actually wear and kids desks for remote learning. But some things don’t change: For the first day back, you’re probably hoping to get your kiddos an outfit that’ll be cute for pictures (it’s a big deal, after all!).
Luckily, there’s lots of cute kids clothes on sale right now during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which features markdowns on popular brands like Madewell and Adidas. The sale, which is the biggest one that the company holds annually, runs until Aug. 30.
In the kids section, you’ll see everything from floral Vans slip-on sneakers to sparkly UGG boots. We went searching through the sale to find cute kids clothes that’ll be perfect for this season, including a pastel tutu dress, a plaid flannel button-down and a reversible furry jacket.
Check out the kids clothes on sale at Nordstrom right now: