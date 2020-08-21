HuffPost Finds

The Cutest Kids Clothes To Get During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Just in time for back-to-school season, there's a ton of cute kids clothes on sale at Nordstrom now.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Your kiddos will love these clothes hiding in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.
Back-to-school season is in full swing, even if this school year is going to be different from the ones you and your kids have experienced in the past.

You may be shopping for face masks that they’ll actually wear and kids desks for remote learning. But some things don’t change: For the first day back, you’re probably hoping to get your kiddos an outfit that’ll be cute for pictures (it’s a big deal, after all!).

Luckily, there’s lots of cute kids clothes on sale right now during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which features markdowns on popular brands like Madewell and Adidas. The sale, which is the biggest one that the company holds annually, runs until Aug. 30.

In the kids section, you’ll see everything from floral Vans slip-on sneakers to sparkly UGG boots. We went searching through the sale to find cute kids clothes that’ll be perfect for this season, including a pastel tutu dress, a plaid flannel button-down and a reversible furry jacket.

Check out the kids clothes on sale at Nordstrom right now:

1
Tucker + Tate Sparkle Kitty Pocket Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get it now for $20 at Nordstrom.
2
Vineyard Vines Island Stripe Polo
Nordstrom
Originally $42, get it now for $29 at Nordstrom.
3
Tucker + Tate Flutter Sleeve Jersey Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $29, get it now for $19 at Nordstrom.
4
Vans Houser Stripe Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $40, get it now for $26 at Nordstrom .
5
Tucker + Tate Eyelet Pocket Denim Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get it now for $23 at Nordstrom.
6
Billabong All Day Hooded Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Originally $36, get it now for $23 at Nordstrom.
7
Zella Girl Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $39, get them now for $25 at Nordstrom.
8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get it now for $30 at Nordstrom.
9
The North Face Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get it now for $63 at Nordstrom.
10
The North Face Warm Storm Waterproof Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $80, get it now for $56 at Nordstrom.
11
Truly Me Rainbow Star Faux Two-Piece Tutu Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $45 at Nordstrom.
12
Champion Heritage Premium Fleece Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get them now for $27 at Nordstrom.
13
Tucker + Tate Stripe Cuff Peplum Cotton Blend Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $42, get it now for $28 at Nordstrom.
14
Nike Dry Elite Basketball Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $32, get them now for $24 at Nordstrom.
15
Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get it now for $23 at Nordstrom.
16
Quiksilver Tie Dye Logo Graphic Tee
Nordstrom
Originally $28, get it now for $18 at Nordstrom.
17
1901 Tie Front Top
Nordstrom
Originally $32, get it now for $20 at Nordstrom.
18
Adidas 3G Speed X Athletic Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $24, get them now for $16 at Nordstrom.
19
Treasure & Bond Hooded Denim Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it now for $35 at Nordstrom.
20
Volcom Frickin Surf N' Turf Static Hybrid Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get them now for $29 at Nordstrom.
21
Treasure & Bond Leopard Print Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get it now for $23 at Nordstrom.
22
Vineyard Vines Whale Plaid Flannel Button-Down Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $52, get it now for $36 at Nordstrom.
