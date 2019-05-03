Sportscaster Dan Patrick Says He's Been Sick For A Long Time

Longtime sports broadcaster Dan Patrick revealed on Thursday that he has been wracked by an “intense” joint-pain condition for a long time ― and treatments left him severely depressed and forgetful.

On “The Dan Patrick Show” the 62-year-old ESPN alum said he wanted to “pull the curtain back” on the Polymyalgia Rheumatica he has battled for seven years. He has been unable to walk or tie his shoes at times while medications have produced debilitating side effects.

(Watch below.)

Dan opened up about some personal health news on the show today. We love you DP. pic.twitter.com/wjnWFqm1zS — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 2, 2019

Patrick said he was put on prednisone, which eased his physical pain but generated suicidal feelings. He said his immune system was attacking itself as he tried to gain equilibrium between the inflammatory disorder and his treatment. “You think ‘Game of Thrones’ is a great battle,” he said. “This was going on in my body.”

Then doctors introduced Patrick to light chemotherapy. That, too, has had its severe downside, giving him headaches and memory loss. “My mind and my mouth aren’t working together,” he said.

Patrick said he recently went to the supermarket to get just one item, salad dressing, but came home with olives instead. He couldn’t recall what he had for dinner the night before. And on the air recently, he couldn’t remember the name of baseball star Albert Pujols. He also has forgotten how to start his car on occasion.