POLITICS

‘One Last Chance To Save This Country’: Powerful New Video Shows What’s At Stake

New video from Eleven Films shows what's on the line in November's election.

A new video going viral on social media shows what’s on the line in November’s election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This November, America has one last chance to save this country,” the text on the screen reads. 

The footage contrasts Trump’s words to current events, including the administration’s flawed response to the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, and includes comments from fed-up voters along with the hashtag #VoteForOurLives.

The video was made by Eleven Films, an Oregon-based media company, and is set to a song called “The Dangerous Ones” by Kasey Anderson:

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Politics News Elections Joe Biden
CONVERSATIONS