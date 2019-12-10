Daniel Radcliffe Feels Terrible For Meghan Markle Amid Her Press Battle

Actor Daniel Radcliffe said he feels terrible that Meghan Markle “is being treated to the full force of the British media.”

The London-born Harry Potter star said in an interview with People Now that he has “a huge amount of respect and empathy for” members of the royal family, even though he doesn’t “take a huge interest” in them.

“I feel like really, you know, terrible for Meghan Markle,” Radcliffe said, adding that he was “picking up that Meghan Markle is being treated to the full force of the British media.”

“That’s why I always thought their relationship was sweet. Because I was like, ‘She must love [Prince Harry], if she wants to get involved in this crazy life,’” Radcliffe said. “It must be insane.”

The duchess is suing Associated Newspapers, the parent company of the Daily Mail and the Mail On Sunday, alleging “the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter,” between Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle.

Harry, announcing the lawsuit in October, slammed the media in a searing letter denouncing how certain elements of the British press have treated the duchess.

“My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” the prince wrote.

Harry reminded people that there is a “human cost to this relentless propaganda” and invoked the memory of his mother, Princess Diana, and the punishing media coverage that preceded her 1997 death.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” Harry said in October. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.”

