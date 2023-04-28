Ex-Bush Aide Rips Republicans With What They’re Doing Wrong For 2024

David Frum warned why the GOP faces “electoral disaster again” if frontrunner presidential candidate Donald Trump again becomes the party’s 2024 nominee.

Frum, a speechwriter in President George W. Bush’s administration, suggested in his latest column for The Atlantic that Republicans are “doing everything wrong” ahead of next year’s election.

Advertisement

Focus on Trump’s “personal grievances” and “boutique culture war-issues” alongside increasingly extreme positions on abortion, voting rights and social security means the party is well on its way “to earning a deep, nasty defeat” against President Joe Biden, he said.

“Biden’s poll numbers are only so-so. But a presidential election offers a stark and binary choice: This or that?” noted Frum.