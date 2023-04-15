DeMar DeRozan Responds To Online Threats Directed At His Daughter After Bulls Game

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan has responded to reports of online threats against his 9-year-old daughter, Diar, after she went viral for her outspoken attendance at a game earlier this week.

DeRozan told ESPN on Friday that the reported threats were “crazy” and “It’s the world we live in.”

“No matter how good something could be, you still got miserable people that just don’t have a life, honestly. It’s sad,” he said. “All I care about is my daughter enjoying her moment.”

A spokesperson for the Bulls told ESPN on Friday that the league had notified the team that there were online threats directed at the child after the Bulls defeated the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night in Toronto.

DeMar's daughter is screaming whenever the Raptors take free throws 😂 pic.twitter.com/HxmMz3BYgq — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

Diar went viral after she loudly — and hilariously — screamed when Raptors players stepped up to the free-throw line during the game.

The young girl’s screams were so loud that many basketball fans quipped that she may have even helped the Bulls secure their 109-105 win. The Raptors missed 18 of 36 free throws during the game.

DeRozan told reporters on Wednesday that Diar had begged to attend that game and that he finally agreed to allow her to miss one day of school to go. But when asked if Diar would be attending another game in the near future, the Bulls guard said, “No, she gotta go back to school.”

Speaking about any negativity surrounding his daughter’s age-appropriate conduct at the game, DeRozan told The Chicago Sun-Times, “It’s just sad and miserable that some people sit up and use their fingers to make any type of idle threats to children.”

Security at Wednesday night’s game had offered to escort Diar out of the Toronto Scotiabank arena, according to the Sun-Times, but DeRozan said he wanted to stay with her instead.