This Parent's Hilarious 'Demon Baby' Photo Is Giving Twitter Users Nightmares

As if parenting wasn’t already terrifying enough — this parent’s viral photo of her “demon baby” is giving people nightmares.

Elise Bannister posted an extremely creepy picture of her son Finn on Twitter last week, captioning the image “We got a new baby monitor and I think that was a mistake.”

We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019

Bannister told “Today” that she could not stop laughing when she caught sight of Finn on the VTech baby monitor “silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie.”

Twitter users and other parents obviously found it just as funny as Bannister did ― Finn’s picture had garnered more than 400,000 likes and 83,000 retweets by Monday.

Some commenters were just out there to express their absolute horror at little demon Finn:

Congratulations on your bundle of demonic energy — Aya S ♿️✡️🇨🇺 (@disabledsirena) November 15, 2019

Is your baby baptized? If so, might want to try it again. First time clearly didn't take. — 💀Vita🥀Breva💀 (@BrevaVita) November 15, 2019

My screen flickered when I opened this pic. 😬 — it's funny cause I'm an ordained minister (@HunsuckerJenni) November 15, 2019

pic.twitter.com/K9wmToh2uC — a strange shrill to die on (@theshrillest) November 15, 2019

Mine rotated the picture 90° a few seconds after I opened it. Definitely possessed. pic.twitter.com/SWRhR9Ov9S — T.G. Wilkinson (@tgwilkinson) November 15, 2019

Others shared pictures of their own little monsters:

I had a similar treat one night. pic.twitter.com/ygcesUhjS7 — Jeff Louella (@jefflouella) November 15, 2019

Yeah, it’s a common thing on these cameras apparently. My daughter was laying upside down, which made it even more creepy pic.twitter.com/T7iAtqCo2f — Todd Miller (@MillerTodd87) November 15, 2019

No I’m pretty sure this is worse pic.twitter.com/pYzvB95Cx0 — Momz🧘🏾‍♀️ (@tierrachristina) November 15, 2019

I also have a demon nephew. pic.twitter.com/FSuVooAmSy — Ashley Murphy (@DeeMurphy123) November 15, 2019

Bannister clearly took no issue with the mockery, jumping in on the fun herself:

this has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is 💖 pic.twitter.com/KnZaPavLXS — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 15, 2019