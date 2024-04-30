Guilty-Pleading Jan. 6 Participant Wildly Shows He Learned Nothing From Prison

A Jan. 6 participant who livestreamed his invasion of the U.S. Capitol and pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder told CNN Monday that he “did nothing wrong” on “the most patriotic day” of his life. (Watch the video below.)
Derrick Evans also said, “There’s no separation of church and state. That’s another lie that’s been portrayed by the left.”
What makes the latter statement so noteworthy is that Evans is now running for the U.S. House of Representatives in West Virginia after being forced to resign from the state’s House of Delegates following the attempted coup.
Back then, Evans said he “deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians.”
But Evans, sentenced to three months in prison, was an unrepentant zealot when confronted by CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan.
Evans accused CNN of painting a “false narrative” of the insurrection, called himself a “political prisoner,” and depicted himself as a peacemaker on that day as his clip of the siege played.
The reporter reminded Evans that he pleaded guilty, but Evans said he was merely trying to avoid a much stiffer sentence for his breaching of the Capitol with a pro-Trump mob intent on overturning the 2020 election.
“What I was doing that day was not only protected by the Constitution, it was protected by those natural God-given rights of free speech,” Evans said.
“But also, of course, there’s a separation between church and state,” O’Sullivan replied.
“No, there’s not,” Evans shot back. “There’s no separation of church and state. That’s another lie that’s been portrayed by the left.”
h/t Mediaite