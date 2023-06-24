DeSantis Warns Of 'Woke' In Bizarre Speech: 'I Saw People Defecating' In Public

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims he recently “saw people defecating on the sidewalk” – an act he chalked up to “woke” ideology – during a speech at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event on Friday.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate, who spoke at the coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference, spoke about a popular Republican bogeyman – “woke” – as he warned of the mindset’s impact on the criminal justice system.

“When woke overtakes our criminal justice system – like it has in San Francisco, like it has in Los Angeles – the average person becomes less safe in their communities as a result,” said DeSantis, who vowed to leave “woke ideology in the dustbin of history.”

“Don’t tell me it doesn’t affect people’s lives. I was just in San Francisco. I saw – in 20 minutes on the ground – people defecating on the sidewalk. I saw people using fentanyl. I saw people smoking crack right there in the open, right there on the street. It was a civilization in decay.”

DeSantis: Don’t tell me it doesn’t affect people’s lives. I was just in San Francisco. In 20 minutes on the ground, I saw people defecating on the sidewalk. I saw people using Fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/Tlwi6Wbonl — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2023

Twitter users slammed the Florida governor over his remarks, pointing to reports of people pooping in public in the Sunshine State and noting that Florida has “significantly higher” drug overdose mortality rates than those in California.

Imagine a Dem politician talking about, like, Arkansas like this https://t.co/N48xQaMHV2 — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) June 23, 2023

Look it’s going to take him 20 minutes just to get out of SFO. Plus I promise you if he wore his white boots it took him longer. https://t.co/GdH522BEr6 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) June 23, 2023

“I could barely enjoy my clam chowder served in a sourdough bread bowl!” https://t.co/FDLV7MpX7Q — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) June 23, 2023

And DeSantis knows for a fact that the Cities of Miami and around greater Orlando are also struggling with these same issues, issues that are rooted in the Republican Party’s refusal to commit to programs to assist ~ they would rather lower taxes for their donors — An Academic View (@academicviews) June 23, 2023

