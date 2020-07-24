9 Brands Whose Products Embrace A Diverse Range Of Skin Tones

Band-Aid is not the only product to exclude all but one skin tone from its roster, and in recent years several fashion and beauty brands have made commitments to rightfully identifying “nude” shades. Christian Louboutin earned praise for introducing a wider range of nude shoes in 2016, and Fenty Beauty made headlines when it launched 40 foundation shades in 2017.

There is a still a long way to go ― but as the industry evolves, even more brands are emerging as resources for finding nude products for a wider range of skin tones. Our roundup features some brands you might be familiar with and some you’re learning about for the first time, but are all solid options for beauty and fashion pieces in nude ― not beige, peach or tan.

Below, nine brands doing nude the way it should be done: for all.