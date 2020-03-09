Dolly Parton Wants To Celebrate Her 75th Birthday On The Cover Of Playboy

Six decades of stardom haven’t diminished Dolly Parton’s interest in pushing the envelope.

The country superstar, who turned 74 on Jan. 19, told “60 Minutes Australia” in an interview that aired Sunday that she has no plans to retire anytime soon. If she has her way, she’ll mark her 75th birthday next year on the cover of Playboy magazine, in which she first appeared in 1978 at age 32.

“I did Playboy magazine years ago, and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,” she said. As to whether she’d opt for the same black bustier, bow tie and bunny ear get-up, she added, “Maybe ... boobs are still the same!”

“Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74!“ With her signature charm and unique voice, it’s so easy to see why fans will always love @DollyParton #60Mins pic.twitter.com/RlPme7tumJ — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 8, 2020

At the time of her first appearance, Parton was the first female country artist to appear on Playboy’s cover. Though the photos accompanying that 1978 interview did not contain any nudity, her participation was still seen as a risky move for a mainstream star.

The nine-time Grammy winner has, of course, never been limited by her age, and she laughed off the idea that she is somehow too mature for Playboy.

“I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much,” she told “60 Minutes Australia,” adding, “When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair!”

Currently promoting a new A&E documentary special, “Biography: Dolly,” Parton has been enjoying one of her many career resurgences as of late. Last fall, she made a surprisingly convincing dance diva on the song “Faith,” in which she collaborated with Swedish electronic dance music duo Galantis.

She was also behind Netflix’s “Heartstrings,” a drama series that took inspiration from eight of her most famous songs, including “Jolene” and “Two Doors Down.”