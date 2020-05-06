Trump's Baseball Boast Gets A Brutal Fact-Check: 'He Couldn’t F**king Hit'

President Donald Trump has repeatedly bragged about his athletic prowess as a youth, and has even claimed he could’ve played Major League Baseball.

“I was captain of the baseball team,” Trump told MTV in 2010. “I was supposed to be a professional baseball player. Fortunately, I decided to go into real estate instead.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Donald Trump throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees faced the Houston Astros in 2004.

But Slate found some of his old stats as a player for the New York Military Academy and they don’t exactly scream MLB talent. Partial records uncovered by the website revealed a .138 batting average over the nine games.

One baseball writer who also worked as a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays offered up a blunt assessment when asked if Trump sounded like a prospect.

“There’s no chance,” said Keith Law of The Athletic, adding:

“You don’t hit .138 for some podunk, cold-weather high school playing the worst competition you could possibly imagine. You wouldn’t even get recruited for Division I baseball programs, let alone by pro teams. That’s totally unthinkable. It’s absolutely laughable. He hit .138 — he couldn’t fucking hit, that’s pretty clear.”