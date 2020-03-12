Trump Drops F-Bomb And A Long, Weird 'OKAYYY' In Coronavirus Hot Mic Moment

President Donald Trump delivered his plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak in a televised speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday night. But mics inadvertently left on before and after the address caught a couple of moments that weren’t in the script.

Trump announced a ban on non-citizens arriving from Europe and promised some economic measures. However, before the networks picked up his speech, the audio from the White House feed caught him noticing ink, perhaps on his shirt:

C-span camera still on. Catching Trump saying “uh, oh Fk...does anybody have any white stuff?” pic.twitter.com/ggT3styqxw — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) March 12, 2020

After the speech, the president let out a lengthy “OK” and exhaled before his mic was taken off:

That moment C-SPAN didn’t realize they were broadcasting still.... pic.twitter.com/eoO2pgzCQt — Burt Macklin (@knoweyedentity) March 12, 2020