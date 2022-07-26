Justice Department Probe Homes In On Trump’s Efforts To Stay In Power, Overturn Vote: Report

The Department of Justice is investigating former President Donald Trump and his efforts to remain in office after he lost the 2020 election, with prosecutors asking witnesses detailed questions about his behavior and meetings he held to overturn the election, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing people familiar with the Justice Department’s inquiry, reflects the growing scope of the agency’s investigation into the events leading up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence were confirmed this week to have spoken to a grand jury convened by the Justice Department. The two are the highest-ranking members of the Trump administration to cooperate in the investigation so far.