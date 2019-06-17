President Donald Trump appears to have booted acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney from the Oval Office for coughing during his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

“Let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer,” Trump said in the footage released by the network. “I don’t like that, you know. I don’t like that.”

Then, Trump asked the cougher to leave.

“If you’re going to cough, please leave the room,” Trump said, pointing and shaking his head. “You just can’t, you just can’t cough.”

Mulvaney was not seen on camera, but he was identified by Stephanopoulos as the unusual scene unfolded:

Pres. Trump says he “might” turn over his “financial statement” to Congress.



“I hope they get it, because it’s a fantastic financial statement,” he tells @GStephanopoulos in the Oval Office. https://t.co/8q0FwFD9qt pic.twitter.com/fw1tIc0vxO — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2019

It’s not clear if Mulvaney left the Oval Office, but his hack quickly became the cough heard ’round the Internet:

