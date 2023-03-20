Home & LivingMoviesNetflixStreaming Services

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Dragged Across Concrete'

A new children's book adaptation and continuation of a British detective series are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Dragged Across Concrete” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The controversial 2018 film stars Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn as two abusive cops who turn to crime after they are suspended for police brutality. When “Dragged Across Concrete” first debuted at the Venice Film Festival, The Daily Beast described the crime thriller as “a vile, racist right-wing fantasy,” while other critics decried its excessive violence and lengthy runtime.

In second place is another crime thriller: “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” A continuation of Idris Elba’s popular British detective series “Luther,” the film was released in theaters on Feb. 24 before joining Netflix on March 10.

"Dragged Across Concrete" on Netflix.
Summit Entertainment
"Dragged Across Concrete" on Netflix.

The “Chronicles of Riddick” franchise is also having a moment on Netflix, as “Pitch Black” (2000), “The Chronicles of Riddick” (2004) and “Riddick” (2013) all made the current ranking. This interest comes shortly after a promising update on the long-awaited fourth installment, “Riddick: Furya.”

On the more kid-friendly side of the movie world, the adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s book “The Magician’s Elephant” made the list after its March 17 premiere on the streaming service. The film features the voices of Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, Brian Tyree Henry, Benedict Wong, Miranda Richardson and more.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

9. “Pitch Black”

8. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

7. “Money Shot: The Pornhub Story” (Netflix)

6. “The Chronicles of Riddick”

5. “Kick-Ass 2”

4. “Riddick”

3. “The Magician’s Elephant” (Netflix)

2. “Luther: The Fallen Sun” (Netflix)

1. “Dragged Across Concrete”

