Drew Barrymore Accidentally Left A 'Sex List' Of People She's Slept With At Danny DeVito’s House

The talk show host said the embarrassing blunder happened while the two were working on the film "Duplex" together.
Jazmin Tolliver
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Drew Barrymore has revealed she once made an X-rated blunder while visiting Danny DeVito’s house.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the talk show host reflected on a story by British outlet The Independent about millennial women keeping lists on their phones of people they’ve had sex with.

Barrymore was all too eager to share her experience on the matter with her co-host, Ross Mathews, and their news desk guests: Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers, the co-hosts of “CBS Mornings.”

“I made a list. It was back in the day,” she said. “I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything. I left it at someone’s house.”

Barrymore went on to reveal that the person was none other than DeVito.

The “Charlie’s Angel” star explained that at the time of the faux pas, she was producing and co-starring in the legendary actor’s 2003 film “Duplex.”

Barrymore said she wrote her list, which contained the first and last names of her ex-partners, on the back of some notes about the film, but she lost track of it in DeVito’s abode.

The actor said she ultimately “did admit” to DeVito that she lost her “sex list” at his house after he appeared on her talk show.

“He came on the show, and I was like, ‘I left my sex list at your house,’” Barrymore said.

It turns out she had nothing to worry about after DeVito made light of the awkward slip-up while stopping by Barrymore’s show in September 2022.

After asking the “Batman Returns” star if he ever stumbled across her list, he joked, “As a matter of fact, I’ve been meaning to talk to you about this. Some of the names on that ... I made a copy of it, and it’s going to be in my autobiography.”

“No, I never came across it,” he admitted. “I never saw it. Your secret is safe with me.”

