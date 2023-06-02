Dwayne Johnson Breaks Silence On Vin Diesel Feud In 'Furious' Fashion

Dwayne Johnson said his long-running feud with Vin Diesel is over ― and that he’s returning to the “Fast & Furious” family.

Warning: Mild “Fast X” spoilers ahead.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson wrote on his social media channels. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

Johnson, who had previously left the franchise reportedly due to disputes with Diesel, has a surprise cameo in the latest installment in a mid-credits scene that implies a bigger role for his Luke Hobbs character ahead.

The Rock’s social media post confirms that ― and announces a change of plans for the franchise, in which “Fast X” was supposed to serve as part one of a two-part finale.

Instead, there will now be another film in between “Fast X” and the (possibly) final film.

“The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,” Johnson wrote:

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

It’s not clear if Johnson will appear only in the standalone film, or if he will also be in the “Fast X” followup.

Johnson was not happy about 2017′s “The Fate Of The Furious” and made some comments about an unnamed costar that many believe were directed at Diesel.

“Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” Johnson said at the time. “The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.”

He said viewers would see that on the screen.

“When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Johnson said later that he achieved “clarity” with Diesel, but also made it clear they weren’t exactly pals.

“But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have,” he told Rolling Stone in 2018. “Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

Despite that history, Diesel publicly appealed for Johnson to return to the franchise for the final films, calling him “my little brother” in an open letter in 2021.

Johnson quickly shot it down ― but as his “Fast X” appearance and his new post indicates, the two apparently worked things out.