If you’re been looking for a lightweight vacuum that’s easy to use all over your house, today is your day. Right now, as part of Target’s early Black Friday deals, the cordless Dyson V8 Origin+ is at a rarely-seen sale price of $249.99.
Even better, you get a $25 Target gift card when you grab one today.
The Dyson V8 Origin+ is a coveted cordless vacuum designed to be lightweight and easy to carry around the house. It can be used on floors, furniture and ceilings, and has an easy-empty design meaning you can release all the gross stuff you’ve sucked up with only the touch of a button.
A single charge will give you 40 minutes of cleaning time, and it has famously strong suction that works on both carpet and hard floors, sucking up fur, dust, crumbs, dirt and everything else. The vacuum’s washable filter traps allergens and finer dust as well, helping the air stay fresh in your home.
The V8′s versatile design allows it to transform into a small handheld vacuum for stairs or cars or countertops, and you can easily use it on ceilings, baseboards and other hard-to-reach places, as it’s not limited by a cord. Along with the vacuum itself, you’ll get a de-tangling cleaner head, a combination cleaning tool with a wide nozzle and brush perfect for cleaning your car, a crevice tool and docking station where it also charges.
Grab one today and enjoy the two-year warranty and endless years of a sparkling home — plus that $25 gift card with purchase.
Promising reviews:
“Super thin and compact! I have carpet and hard wood floors and it’s cleans better than any vacuum over ever had! A full charge takes like 2-3 hours but it’s lasts forever!! Great purchase!” — nanighp
“Love the convenience of this vacuum with no cord to effortlessly clean my stairway. Also love the flexibility to easily vacuum under the beds and other hard to reach places! Battery lasts plenty long enough for my tasks.” — Elliott
“I am amazed with the suction on this. Works really well (breaks apart) to use in the car.” — jul
“Love this vacuum! No hair clogs. Lightweight. No cord problems! Works great! Always charged. Quieter than any other vacuum I’ve had.” — wendy
“As someone with mobility issues, this vacuum has saved my life. my old basic vacuum was too heavy for me. this vacuum feels like picking up my cat in one arm. it’s SO light, and so powerful! i used it to vacuum my couch, and was so excited by it i raced to vacuum the stairs - a task i usually need help with. no problems at all! charge also lasts a few house-wide vacuum sessions, and charges quickly. 15/10” — rae
“Amazing! I’ve wanted one of these rechargeable stick vacs for a while but the price has always gotten in the way; no more. A great price and a fantastic vacuum; it’s super maneuverable and well made; it’s quiet and has plenty of suction to clean up around the kitchen and more. I can’t believe that I waited this long but the wait has proven worth it. I’d highly recommend this vac, it’s the ideal clean up tool.” — Paul48130