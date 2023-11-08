At some point or another, we’ve all thrown something in our closet, basement or garage with the half-hearted intent to deal with it later. And after several opportunities in which you in fact do not deal with it later, you soon have yourself a cluttered and disorganized mess that feels past the point of no return.

Garages and basements tend to become chronically disorganized primarily because they become the default storage spaces for items without a designated home, said Gina Hartranft, an expert organizer with the professional home and life organizing service Orgnze, which services the Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston areas.

“The first step is to determine how you intend to use the space. Once that’s clear, establish zones for different categories of items,” Hartranft suggested by email.

“For example, I recently organized a garage to accommodate a car by setting up a U-shaped layout, marked out on the floor, so they could park the car with all doors accessible,” she said. “Then, we installed shelves and designated zones for holiday decorations, luggage (we reduced this to essentials), tools and other items. Everything had its place.”

Cynthia Kienzle, a professional organizer and founder of The Clutter Whisper in New York City, said that within your master organization plans, it’s important to accommodate the possibility of growth, whether it be more toys, new hobby spaces or other options.

Of course, you’ll need the right storage tools to help get you to a place of streamlined and orderly heaven. To know just what these items may be, plus tips on how to implement them, keep reading to see the various shelves, storage units and other problem-solving items these organizing experts recommend.

