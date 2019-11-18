HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
We don’t say this often, but here’s an early Black Friday deal that you should sleep on.
Our favorite “cooling comforter” is an Amazon Deal of The Day today, Nov. 18. So, while you can technically “sleep on it,” you don’t want to sleep on this deal because we’re not sure how long this deal will be around.
The Buffy Cloud Comforter is a sustainable, cruelty-free comforter crafted from 100% recycled BPA-free plastic bottles and eucalyptus fibers (an alternative to down-feathers) for a sweat-free sleep that you can feel good about.
A Queen-sized Buffy Cloud Comforter normally retails for $160, but you can get right now for the early Black Friday price of $112. The $200 King size is on sale for $140, and the $130 Twin is discounted to $91. That’s a serious savings considering the lowest markdown we’ve seen on the Buffy comforter was the Prime Day 2019 price of $105 for the Queen-size.
This deal couldn’t come at a more perfect time as the cold sets in. I previously reviewed the Buffy Comforter, and love that I can snuggle up with my Buffy and still feel cozy, without breaking a sweat because the heat in my apartment is on full blast. I originally wrote that sleeping with this bedding is like “sliding into a marshmallow,” and I stand by that assessment months on.
Still, this deal won’t last long so be sure to snag it before it’s gone.