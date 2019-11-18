HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon This early Black Friday deal on Buffy Comforters is too good to sleep on.

We don’t say this often, but here’s an early Black Friday deal that you should sleep on.

Our favorite “cooling comforter” is an Amazon Deal of The Day today, Nov. 18. So, while you can technically “sleep on it,” you don’t want to sleep on this deal because we’re not sure how long this deal will be around.

The Buffy Cloud Comforter is a sustainable, cruelty-free comforter crafted from 100% recycled BPA-free plastic bottles and eucalyptus fibers (an alternative to down-feathers) for a sweat-free sleep that you can feel good about.

This deal couldn’t come at a more perfect time as the cold sets in. I previously reviewed the Buffy Comforter, and love that I can snuggle up with my Buffy and still feel cozy, without breaking a sweat because the heat in my apartment is on full blast. I originally wrote that sleeping with this bedding is like “sliding into a marshmallow,” and I stand by that assessment months on.