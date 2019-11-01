HuffPost Finds

Our Complete Guide To Black Friday And Cyber Monday 2019 Deals

The biggest and best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on tech, gadgets, clothing, shoes, furniture, toys and more.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here. Though many of us will be spending those peak shopping hours with loved ones and snacking on leftovers, there are many among us who are more interested in forking out for a good deal. To those folks, consider this your all-you-can-eat buffet and our complete guide to deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

Instead of Googling the best deals on a Dyson vacuum, where to get a cookware set for cheap on Black Friday, or the best Cyber Monday 2019 TVs deals, our dedicated shopping experts have you covered with what we think are the best deals on the internet.

Bookmark this page and keep checking back, because we’re hard at work pulling together a list of what we believe are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, so you can get straight to the shopping, without sacrificing savings.

Below, our guide to 2019′s best Black Friday deals:

Black Friday Is Nov. 29, But There’s One Deal You Can Shop Early

Shoppers can also expect to see&nbsp;<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/when-is-amazon-prime-day-2019_l_5d0d1fe6e4b07ae90d9cc73d" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-ylk="subsec:paragraph;g:b9b753b2-9eeb-3574-8159-00e7d73fb5b4;itc:0;cpos:6;pos:1;elm:context_link" data-rapid_p="8" data-v9y="1">Prime Day-level</a>&nbsp;savings from Amazon on best-selling items, as well as the brand&rsquo;s fleet of Alexa-enabled devices. No word yet on whether Amazon&rsquo;s new wearables like the&nbsp;<a href="https://amzn.to/2BVNtqS" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-ylk="subsec:paragraph;itc:0;cpos:6;pos:2;elm:context_link" data-rapid_p="9" data-v9y="1">Echo Buds</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Echo-Loop/dp/B07JPK4XJ6?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-ylk="subsec:paragraph;itc:0;cpos:6;pos:3;elm:context_link" data-rapid_p="10" data-v9y="1">Amazon&rsquo;s Echo Loop smart ring</a>&nbsp;will be included in 2019&prime;s Black Friday deals. You also can&rsquo;t underestimate the deals coming from the direct-to-consumer brands that frequent your Instagram feed like&nbsp;<a href="https://fave.co/2xq00k5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-ylk="subsec:paragraph;itc:0;cpos:6;pos:4;elm:context_link" data-rapid_p="11" data-v9y="1">Brooklinen</a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://fave.co/2O393lZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-ylk="subsec:paragraph;itc:0;cpos:6;pos:5;elm:context_link" data-rapid_p="12" data-v9y="1">Glossier</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://fave.co/2xSsVgP" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-ylk="subsec:paragraph;itc:0;cpos:6;pos:6;elm:context_link" data-rapid_p="13" data-v9y="1">Quip</a><strong>. </strong>Read <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/when-is-black-friday-2019-best-deals_l_5db35ef1e4b05df62ebefdd7?8do" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">our full guide to Black Friday deals you can expect</a>.
20 Of The Best Holiday Beauty Buys From Sephora’s Huge Pre-Black Friday Sale

<a href="https://fave.co/2N2VkuW" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-ylk="subsec:paragraph;itc:0;cpos:6;pos:1;elm:context_link" data-rapid_p="3" data-v9y="1">Sephora&rsquo;s huge holiday sale</a>&nbsp;runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11 for Rouge members, who get early in-store access to the sale at the beginning of the month. The online sale opens to VIB members and anyone else on Nov. 7. Read up on <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/best-beauty-gifts-from-sephoras-holiday-sale-2019_l_5dbb4f83e4b09d8f9798807f?jg9=" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">our guide to the best beauty gifts for beauty lovers to get during the sa</a><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/best-beauty-gifts-from-sephoras-holiday-sale-2019_l_5dbb4f83e4b09d8f9798807f?jg9=" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">l</a><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/best-beauty-gifts-from-sephoras-holiday-sale-2019_l_5dbb4f83e4b09d8f9798807f?jg9=" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">e﻿</a>.
