FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Maskot via Getty Images

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here. Though many of us will be spending those peak shopping hours with loved ones and snacking on leftovers, there are many among us who are more interested in forking out for a good deal. To those folks, consider this your all-you-can-eat buffet and our complete guide to deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

Instead of Googling the best deals on a Dyson vacuum, where to get a cookware set for cheap on Black Friday, or the best Cyber Monday 2019 TVs deals, our dedicated shopping experts have you covered with what we think are the best deals on the internet.

Bookmark this page and keep checking back, because we’re hard at work pulling together a list of what we believe are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, so you can get straight to the shopping, without sacrificing savings.

Below, our guide to 2019′s best Black Friday deals:

Want the best deal before you buy? Check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ll bring you the best deals from brands you know and trust, like Nordstrom, Macy’s and Target.