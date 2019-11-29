FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

If you’re all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to restock your beauty products — you’re doing Cyber Week right. There are so many deals on skin care, hair care and makeup from big and small brands alike, from Covergirl to Bluemercury.

The beauty deal we can’t stop blushing about? Glossier is offering 20% off everything for Black Friday 2019 — the same deal the brand offered last year. This year’s deal, however, will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, so you can save on all that no-makeup makeup.

If you’re already in the Glossier gang, you know it’s the perfect time to stock up cult-favorites like Boy Brow grooming pomade and conditioning cleanser Milky Jelly. For a brand that rarely (if ever) has sales, this 20% markdown is nothing to sneeze at.

This sale also gives you a chance to test out some of Glossier’s new products like, Future Dew or Pro Tip for a fraction of the cost.