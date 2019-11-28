FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices and offers are subject to change.

Samsung Appliances are supposed to make your life easier. If they don't, it might be time for an upgrade.

Even before the new year rolls around (or the annual Times Square ball drops), ’tis the season for getting out with the old and in with the new. That’s where all of 2019′s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals come in.

Though most of us start by clearing out parts of our closet to make room for what we’re splurging on for Cyber Monday, the appliances in our homes could probably do with an upgrade, too.

From a washing machine that won’t stop making weird sounds to the dryer that doesn’t dry anymore, the appliances around your home that are supposed to make your life easier might be due for some much-needed updates.

So your search doesn’t end up empty-handed, we found the best home appliance deals from Samsung for Black Friday 2019.

And Samsung’s having a “buy more, save more” promo, too, on certain eligible categories of home appliances, including TVs, laundry, fridges, ranges, dishwashers, wall ovens, cooktops and range hoods. So if you buy two appliances, you can get an additional 5% off your purchase, three and you get 7% off and four or more and you get 10% off.