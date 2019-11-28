HuffPost Finds

Black Friday Deals 2019 Deals On Washers, Dryers, Refrigerators And More

We found a bunch of Samsung home appliances on sale for Black Friday, from washer and dryer deals, to Samsung refrigerators.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices and offers are subject to change.

Appliances are supposed to make your life easier. If they don't, it might be time for an upgrade.
Even before the new year rolls around (or the annual Times Square ball drops), ’tis the season for getting out with the old and in with the new. That’s where all of 2019′s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals come in.

Though most of us start by clearing out parts of our closet to make room for what we’re splurging on for Cyber Monday, the appliances in our homes could probably do with an upgrade, too.

From a washing machine that won’t stop making weird sounds to the dryer that doesn’t dry anymore, the appliances around your home that are supposed to make your life easier might be due for some much-needed updates.

Fortunately, we’ve spotted a lot of home appliances on sale at Samsung for Black Friday, including up to 40% off dishwashers starting at $349, up to 40% off top-load washers and up to 45% off gas ranges and stoves.

So your search doesn’t end up empty-handed, we found the best home appliance deals from Samsung for Black Friday 2019.

And Samsung’s having a “buy more, save more” promo, too, on certain eligible categories of home appliances, including TVs, laundry, fridges, ranges, dishwashers, wall ovens, cooktops and range hoods. So if you buy two appliances, you can get an additional 5% off your purchase, three and you get 7% off and four or more and you get 10% off.

Below are the best Black Friday deals on Samsung home appliances:

1
Activewash Top Load Washer in White
Samsung
With a built-in sink, you won't have to carry soaking clothes that you pre-washed to this washer and you'll just have to lift the sink to drop them into the machine. For Black Friday, you can save up to 40% off on top load washers like this one. Originally $1,000, get this washer for $630.
2
Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Samsung
This dryer has a multi-steam function that infuses your laundry with steam to remove smells, static and creases. And you won't have to worry about constantly checking your clothes with a sensor dry function that automatically picks the besttime and temperature of a cycle. For Black Friday, Samsung's offering up to 35% off dryers like this one, which is marked down from $1,000 to $600.
3
4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
Samsung
This fridge has a drawer with a divider that makes it easy for family organization, so no more fighting over leftovers, and has four temperature control settings. The "Ice Master" feature can produce up to 10 pounds of ice each day without taking up too much space. You can get up to 40% off French door fridges for Black Friday. Get this one for $1,800, down from $3,200.
4
Freestanding Gas Range in Stainless Steel
Samsung
You'll be able to wear many chef's hats with this stove, which lets you cook with different sized pots and pans — from boiling pasta water to heating up a chicken casserole dish — at the same time. Plus, the oven has a self-cleaning system that burns off grease and leftovers into ash that you just wipe away clean. For Black Friday, Samsung's offering up to 45% off on gas ranges. Get this one for $550, marked down from $1,000.
5
StormWash 42 dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel
Samsung
This dishwasher has a 5-star rating and more than 30 reviews. The "StormWash" feature on it lets rotating spray jets clean the hard to reach spots on dishes. But don't worry about this dishwasher making too much noise: it's designed for quiet cleaning. During Black Friday, Samsung has discounts that are up to 40% off on dishwashers. Get this dishwasher for $600 as a Black Friday deal, down from its original price of $950.
6
Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel
Samsung
This microwave will automatically adjust cooking times with a sensor cook feature and has an eco mode that turns off the device's LED display when it's not in use. For Black Friday, Samsung's offering up to 40% off microwaves like this one, which is marked down from $410 to $280.
7
POWERbot Robot Vacuum in Neutral Grey
Samsung
This robot vacuum has a rubber blade that extends to suck up all the places that aren't the easiest to reach. It also has a coverage map to show you where the vacuum's already cleaned so there's no second guessing yourself. For Black Friday, Samsung's offering up to 40% off Powerbots like this one. Originally $500, get this vacuum for $350 as a Black Friday deal.
