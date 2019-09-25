HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

When it comes to fall fashion, outerwear — whether an oversized denim jacket or a chic leather trench — helps makes the outfit. Although a trendy fall jacket may be a game changer, there’s one item in our closets that even a sleek plaid blazer can’t dethrone: our fall shoes. You could wear the same outfit every day of the week, only switching up the shoes, and you’d have a new look each time.

We’ve been keeping a close eye on fall fashion trends for 2019, and there are a slew of highly anticipated styles when it comes to women’s footwear. Knee-high boots are back now more than ever, ranging from classic leather riding boots to animal prints like leopard and mock-croc in vibrant colors like ochre and oxblood. Don’t be surprised to see vintage silhouettes like square-toe shoes, Western boots and Dr. Martens on the sidewalks as well.

So you can step into the right pair this season, we’ve pulled together a guide to fall 2019’s best shoes for women, from ankle boots and loafers to square toes and knee-high boots. Take a look.

Below, our ultimate guide to women’s shoes for fall:

The Best Western Boots For Fall 2019

The Best Square-Toe Shoes For Fall 2019

