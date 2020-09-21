Cooler fall weather requires cozy dinners that feel like the equivalent of wrapping yourself up in a warm blanket. Traditionally, those recipes often require a braise, a browning, a sauté or any number of techniques that require you to dirty up just about every pan you have in your kitchen. And unless you have someone who will happily wash all your dishes for you, the prospect of cleaning a pile of dishes can quickly thwart any motivation you had to cook.

Lucky for us, one-pot recipes have become ubiquitous in the food blogging world over the past few years. The following 14 recipes can all be prepared in a single pot, and then dished straight onto your plate. And if you used a pot that can fit the leftovers in your refrigerator, you might not even have to clean that one pot.