Food & Drink

14 Easy One-Pot Dinner Recipes For Fall

Whether you're in the mood for chicken or something vegetarian or vegan, these simple meals will get the job done quickly.

Cooler fall weather requires cozy dinners that feel like the equivalent of wrapping yourself up in a warm blanket. Traditionally, those recipes often require a braise, a browning, a sauté or any number of techniques that require you to dirty up just about every pan you have in your kitchen. And unless you have someone who will happily wash all your dishes for you, the prospect of cleaning a pile of dishes can quickly thwart any motivation you had to cook.

Lucky for us, one-pot recipes have become ubiquitous in the food blogging world over the past few years. The following 14 recipes can all be prepared in a single pot, and then dished straight onto your plate. And if you used a pot that can fit the leftovers in your refrigerator, you might not even have to clean that one pot.

Check out the recipes below, from cider-braised chicken to creamy mushroom soup to a gorgeous French onion pasta bake. These’ll take care of you through autumn.

1
One-Pot Chicken And Mushroom Orzo
Damn Delicious
One-Pot Chicken And Mushroom Orzo from Damn Delicious
2
One-Pot 30-Minute Creamy Tomato Basil Pasta Bake
Half Baked Harvest
One-Pot 30-Minute Creamy Tomato Basil Pasta Bake from Half Baked Harvest
3
Mushroom Wild Rice Soup (Vegan)
Jessica In The Kitchen
Mushroom Wild Rice Soup (Vegan) from Jessica In The Kitchen
4
Vegan Lentil Stew
Jessica In The Kitchen
Vegan Lentil Stew from Jessica In The Kitchen
5
One-Pot Cider-Braised Chicken
Whisk It Real Gud
One-Pot Cider-Braised Chicken from Whisk It Real Gud
6
One-Pot Creamy French Onion Pasta Bake
Half Baked Harvest
One-Pot Creamy French Onion Pasta Bake from Half Baked Harvest
7
One-Pot Beef Stroganoff
Damn Delicious
One-Pot Beef Stroganoff from Damn Delicious
8
Hearty Minestrone Soup
Jessica In The Kitchen
Hearty Minestrone Soup from Jessica In The Kitchen
9
One-Pot Casarecce Pasta
Butter Be Ready
One-Pot Casarecce Pasta from Butter Be Ready
10
One-Pot Lemon Rosemary Dijon Chicken and Butter-Toasted Rice Pilaf
Half Baked Harvest
One-Pot Lemon Rosemary Dijon Chicken and Butter-Toasted Rice Pilaf from Half Baked Harvest
11
One-Pot Cajun Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta
Orchids + Sweet Tea
One-Pot Cajun Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta from Orchids + Sweet Tea
12
Super Easy One-Pot Lasagna
Pinch of Yum
Super Easy One-Pot Lasagna from Pinch Of Yum
13
Easy Braised Chicken Thighs
Well and Tasty
Easy Braised Chicken Thighs from Well and Tasty
14
One-Pot Creamy Tuscan Pesto and Artichoke Pasta
Half Baked Harvest
One-Pot Creamy Tuscan Pesto and Artichoke Pasta from Half Baked Harvest
fallDinnerone pot recipes