Ninja Gorilla Slips Through Electric Fence, Becomes A Legend Among Apes

A clever gorilla has figured out how to climb through an electric fence at Burgers’ Zoo in the Netherlands without getting zapped.
Once on the other side, the young gorilla casually tapped on the glass separating the enclosure from the tourists as if to say “hey” to the visitors on the other side.
After wandering around in what had previously been a forbidden zone, the gorilla used its ninja skills to slide back through the fence in the same way without getting zapped.
(h/t Digg)
