If You’re In Your 30s, Here Are 32 Comfy But Elevated Pieces You Might Fall In Love With

- A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi’s jeans for anyone who wants a go-to basic that’ll work with just about any T-shirt in your closet.
- A versatile slip dress for a comfortable, sleek staple you’ll never regret buying, whether you’re dressing it up with jewelry and heels or kicking back running weekend errands with an oversized sweater and sneaks.
- A cropped halter top “Brami,” aka a bra and camisole combined to make the ultimate comfy, chic hybrid top.
A mismatched loungewear set
Promising review
: "First of all, it is a really nice, well made outfit. Secondly, it fit perfectly and looks great. It is very comfortable and stylish. It is my second outfit from this company as I ordered it immediately after receiving the first one. They will be perfect for an upcoming travel." — gemgirl
A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans
Promising review
: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well.
I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on, they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" — Amazon customer
A tank dress with pockets
Promising review:
"This dress is so simple and versatile...I bought four! I wear it around the house almost like a house dress or lounging wear, around town, over a bathing suit, and even to bed. It is really comfortable.
I ordered a medium. A medium fits looser and natural, how I like, but I could probably fit into a small if I wanted a snugger fit, which might remedy the looser bust. I love it!" — Amazon customer
An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra
Promising review:
"LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" — Cheyenne
A versatile slip dress
Promising review:
"Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." — Lewis Fam
A cropped halter top "Brami," aka a bra and camisole combo
Klassy Network,
Klassy Network
Klassy Network
is a woman-owned, Florida-based small business that specializes in inclusive workwear and loungewear. Promising review:
"I am in love with this brami halter top! I wear it almost daily. You can wear this to the gym, on lunch date, a walk with your dog, or running errands. Extremely comfortable and plenty of support. Will be purchasing more colors in this top!" — Crystal B.
A floral wrap dress
Psst — it also features pockets!! Promising review:
"This dress fits me amazingly; it’s adorable, and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." — Amazon customer
A delightfully vibrant pair of leggings
Promising review:
"These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in.
When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" — Kate
A pair of super lightweight drawstring elastic shorts
Promising review:
"I own several colors of these shorts. Best shorts I own. Super comfortable. The pockets actually hold things.
Perfect length. Stretchy waist, need I say more. I can dress it up a bit or stay super casual. So far all colors I have are true and fit great." — Rachelle Miller
A deliciously soft tiered maxi dress
Promising review
: "I love this dress. Last year I purchased it in black and another pink floral, this year I just bought the olive dress. It’s long, flowy, soft, and comfortable
. It fits perfectly in all the right places. Will be buying more colors soon." — Kimx816x
A pair of upscale palazzo pants
Promising review:
"These are my favorite pants! They are comfy, cute, professional, fun, and they pair well with SO many things
! I can basically wear them for any occasion! I've bought them in three colors, and I easily wear them all once (if not twice) a week!" — Liz
An oh-so-soft, double-layered long-sleeve shirt
Promising review
: "After I saw this on an influencer and read the reviews, I knew I had to have it. I personally wanted a good tight compression fit and this was the perfect fit for me. It holds everything in and is super soft. This will be fantastic with jeans or leggings or layering under blazer jackets or cardigans or other shirts.
I’m so glad I got this and now I’m going to have to pick some more up in different colors." — Lbyard05
A well-constructed satin midi skirt
Promising review:
"Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet, and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors
." — Daria Z.
A trendy, comfortable tie-waisted T-shirt dress
Promising review:
"This dress is so comfy. I’m a teacher, so I’m constantly on the move all day. This was the perfect length and the pockets are great…so big! I can’t wait to get another color of this dress!" — Amazon customer
A delightfully soft, well-made cross-wrap long-sleeved top
Promising review:
"Versatile crop sweater that is perfect for winter to spring transition! Paired with my favorite cropped denim, but plan to also wear with high-waisted shorts this spring
. I love that you can wear on or off the shoulder. One of my favorite affordable Amazon brands where you can count on great quality/on-trend product at a great price!" — denasdailydeals
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A lightweight ribbed asymmetrical top
Rebdolls
is a Latin woman-founded small business established in 2014 that specializes in inclusive modern fashion.
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover
Promising review:
"This sweatshirt is way cute!! It fits me perfectly, and I love the color I got, too. I am definitely going to buy more in different colors.
It looks trendy and up to date without me looking too college or teen. It definitely fits their demographic, but I’m 30 now, and I can't/don't want to wear the fast fashion I used to. This sweatshirt is great, it’s thick but not too thick.
The inside is a softer material." — Bailey
A gorgeous, delightfully breathable floral maxi dress
Promising review
: "This is my new favorite dress. I bought it for a cruise as just a day dress. The moment I put it on I knew it was so much more
. Perfect for a nice expensive restaurant or a day out in the sun. It's sooooo comfortable, and it flows perfectly. I feel like a goddess in it.
The material is soft and sturdy. The top is not binding and hides bra straps while being flattering for bigger busts. I'm in love with this dress." — Jen Dart
An iconic sleeveless wide-leg jumpsuit
Promising review:
"I'm really happy with this jumpsuit. The knit fabric is soft and feels good. The design is cute and there are pockets. I love how it flows when I walk
. The only thing I would love is if it were much longer. Other than the length, it's a roomy jumpsuit that I think looks great. I'll be wearing this this spring and summer.
I really like it. Highly recommend." — Elizabeth Petruskie
A Hill House Nap Dress
This particular cut is the "Ophelia" dress, which I own in an now out-of-stock pattern and love to pieces. It's somehow firmly structured and beautifully tailored, but also so, so breathable and comfy.
It has ruching in the back that easily adjusts to your chest and waist (which I personally love as a human who is like, three different sizes depending on the time of the month, LOL) and can so easily be dressed up for more formal events or paired with a sneaker for those "I want to look nice, but not trying too hard" moments.
It's worth checking out all the other Hill House dresses
, which have varying necklines and lengths, to see if there's one that better suits your style! I have probably four different cuts by now and they are the coziest dresses I own. Promising reviews:
"I’m blown away by this dress! This is one of the most beautiful, comfortable dresses I own!
This dress has everything you would want in a dress. Pockets, cinched waist, flowy skirt, fitted bodice, puffed sleeve, open back, and soft fabric... Buy this dress, you won’t regret it!!." — Courtney
A loose denim dress for some subtle cowgirl vibes
Promising review:
"Love the fit — comfortable, able to move freely, and still look dressed up.
Can wear with sheer tights and booties with wedge heels for dressing it up, or thicker black tights with boots to dress down and be comfortable. Love how many compliments I get when I wear this dress too." — Amanda
An embroidered initial sweatshirt
Good Scout Supply
is North Carolina-based Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in monogrammed apparel.Promising review:
"I have several pieces from Good Scout and I keep coming back for more!! These make the best gifts and I love the quality of the fabrics. Treat yo self or someone you love!!" — Elizabeth Leese
Vivaia's water-repellent, stain-resistant pointed ballet flats
You probably recognize the brand name from a bajillion Instagram posts that are like "I DANCED THE NIGHT AWAY IN THESE HEELS!!" for the heeled version of these
, but damn if they aren't right. These didn't cut into the back of my heel at all, and felt comfy enough that I walked as easily as I would in my usual sneakers, if not easier since these are SO so lightweight.
I took these on a recent trip to London where I was walking 20,000+ steps a day, and can confirm they hold up in rain (boy howdy did we get a lot of it). Plus anytime muck got on them it was easy to scrub it off with soap and water. I'm so excited to have finally found a pair of flats comfortable enough to trek in that I am truly sitting on my HANDS trying not to buy them in every color.
A dreamy, airy V-neck linen dress
Linenia/Etsy,
Linenia/Etsy
Linenia
is a Texas-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in made-to-order linen dresses. Promising review:
"This dress is a real beauty! VERY well made (as are all their items), comfortable, lovely midweight linen.
I got it in the beautiful cornflower blue. This is my fourth purchase from Linenia, and I will be buying more. Mark, you've exceeded my expectations yet again!" — schmogo
A classic oversized puff-sleeved linen dress
Promising review:
"This dress is well made and structured in a way that is easy breezy. Able to be dressed up or down and looks gorgeous either way. A great investment piece I’ll be wearing for years to come." — Mahasidhdhi
A perfectly beach-y two-piece shorts and tank set
Promising review
: "Got this to wear to breakfast on vacation! It is breathable fabric but also lightweight and comfortable. Super stylish and a great addition to my wardrobe!" — John Boyle
A long-sleeve cotton jumpsuit
Promising review:
"I love this jumper. Super comfy, a perfect fit. The waist is a string tie (not elastic!), which I really like.
The ankles and wrists are stretchy with the perfect amount of 'give' so I can get my feet and hands in and out easily. The fabric is lightweight and easy to move, dance, and do yoga in.
And pockets!" — Debbie
Plus a sleeveless jumpsuit
Promising review:
"Great quality jumper! Love the pockets and the wider straps. Perfect spring (with a jean jacket) or summer piece. Easy to dress up or down! Love this!!" — Old Navy Customer
An oversized gauzy button-up
Abercrombie & Fitch,
Abercrombie & Fitch
Promising review:
"This will be great to wear in the spring and summer. It is a lightweight fabric and I bought my usual size. It's still a little oversized, which is great, but not too big." — vi
A pair of "sweater pants"
Promising review
: "Thank god I found these! Been searching for wide leg comfy pants! And these are the best out there! I bought the beige and black color. It is really soft, not too heavy. I love how flowy it is and I can dress it up and down."
— The Thomases
A floral lounge set
Promising review:
"I am in love. The sizing is perfect. It’s comfortable. It fits perfectly. The color is incredible. Need in every color." — Sierra Perambo