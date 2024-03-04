Shopping for menswear can be an arduous process. Whether you’re looking for everyday men’s basics for yourself, your partner, your parent or your kid, it can be challenging to find quality, wearable items without braving a crowded mall or spending hundreds of dollars.
It’s no wonder then that Amazon has become a fan-favorite place to pick up a crew-neck sweatshirt or bulk set of crew socks. And because grabbing these items on the Big A is so popular, it’s put together a list of the top-selling menswear items to make everyone’s life a little easier.
If you’ve been looking for a new pair of sweats or need to spruce up your sock drawer, check out these bestselling men’s basics. You’ll be glad you did.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The Carhartt pocket tee
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
The Carhartt classic workwear pocket T-shirt
is consistently a top seller at HuffPost. It's a high-quality, thick shirt that will seem to last forever and keep its shape through washes and wears. This runs from XS-5XL.Promising review:
"Carhartt t-shirts are worth every penny. They are thick, durable and for me best of all they have a pocket I can keep a notebook and pen. Will be buying more soon." — Placeholder
A Hanes fleece-blend sweatshirt
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
Another timeless classic, this Hanes crew neck is truly an everyday item that can be worn to the gym or date night, depending on how you style it. It layers well and can be worn in all sorts of seasons, as it's lighter-weight while still being comfy. This runs from S-5XL.Promising review:
"I ordered this for my boyfriend. He loves it, it layers well underneath flannels, jackets and even just paired with pajama pants. It also looks great on everyone." — Rb
A multipack of Gildan men's crew-neck shirts
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
This set of undershirts is beloved by construction guys
and office workers alike
. They're comfortable, breathable, moisture-wicking and tagless for extra comfort. These run from S-XXL.Promising review:
"My husband loves the quality, fit, color, and look of these shirts. They have maintained their quality, color, and fit. Haven't had any issues with washing and drying (no fading, no shrinking, etc). Would definitely buy these again." — Nell
A set of Hanes men's boxer briefs
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
If you can't remember the last time you bought underwear, it's probably time for a new pack. The boxer briefs in this set keep you contained, move with you and feel good on your skin. These run from S-3XL.Promising review:
"These boxers are very comfortable and feel great. I am the kind of guy that is very active all day and they definitely hold up. The waist band is comfortable too and will not feel like it is digging into you." — Jsuarez6693
Under Armour performance short-sleeved T-shirt
Rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
It's no wonder that this T-shirt from Under Armour, known for its sportswear, is so popular. Wear it to the gym or on a hike, layer it under sweats, or rock it alone knowing you won't get sweaty and sticky. This runs from XS-5XL.Promising review:
"This has become my husband's new favorite shirt, he's been wearing it non-stop so that tells me a lot about how he feels about it. Its very soft, lightweight, doesn't give him any reason to complain. I'll stock up in other colors too." — Darkmane
Wrangler comfort flex jeans
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
We've written about these timeless Wrangler jeans
before (and how beloved they are), so it's no surprise that they made Amazon's list. They're straight in the legs with a little bit of stretch for extra comfort. These run from 29W-60W.Promising review:
"I am so very pleased and surprised at the great fit. I have never owned wrangler jeans before, but these are an absolute winner. The stretch waste and quality is magnificent. I just bought two pairs you will not be disappointed." — Kenneth Virgil Saccone
A set of Hanes tagless boxers
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
If you like a little room in your drawers, these boxers let your bottom half breathe without being too bulky. They're soft and tagless for your sensitive parts and wear well through the wash. These run from S-3XL.Promising review:
"These boxers are great. I bought these for my husband as a gift and he loves them. They are very comfortable and has great leg room. Very soft around the waistline and legs. He really likes that they are tags less too. I highly recommend these boxers." — Kimberly Hicks
A set of Dickies crew socks
Rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
In a recent story about working outdoors in winter
, these Dickies socks were recommended for their comfort and warmth in colder climates. Reviewers say they are thick enough to feel supportive in boots without being bulky, and will keep up in the wash. These come in men's sizes 5-17.Promising review:
"This sock does everything it advertises. Nice toe box to avoid squishing the toes, good support in arch without being tight. Keeps feet really dry. Material has a soothing comfort to it. Ahhhh... finally a sock I enjoy wearing." — TR
Fruit of the Loom fleece elastic-bottom sweatpants
Rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
A true basic, these Fruit of the Loom sweatpants are moisture-wicking, breathable and comfortable for all-day (or all-night) wear. They promise to maintain their softness through multiple wash cycles and are equipped with an inner drawstring to ensure perfect fit. These run from S-4XL.Promising review:
"I love this fleece suit. The hoodie and pants are both extremely comfortable and fit well. I'm 6'1" 300lbs and the 2X fits me perfectly. It's great to wear casually or for working out. It doesn't get too hot either. I would love to buy more in various colors." — Gerald Washington
A Hanes fleece-blend hoodie
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
A staple item you'll wear every day, this Hanes hoodie layers well and looks way more expensive than it is. Wear it down with sweats or shorts, or dress it up with jeans and a jacket. This runs from S-5XL.Promising review:
"This is his [my son's] favorite sweatshirt! He loves the softness, the feel the comfort. He wears it continuously and wants more! Great value. Great find." — Essentially EB
A pack of Fruit of the Loom moisture-wicking boxer briefs
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
If you like a little compression in your underwear, these boxer briefs fit to your body while still being moisture-wicking. They will help regulate temperature down there and are comfortable for all-day wear. These runs from S-5XL.Promising review:
"This is the third time I have bought these for my husband. He loves them because they are slightly snug but still breathable. The sizing guide was spot on. He does a ton of walking at work so they do eventually get holes around the crotch region but it takes him about a year to wear out a pack of twelve. A great buy for the price." — Sierra Matthew
A trio of active athletic workout joggers
Rating:
4.3 out of 5 stars
These athletic joggers — whose price comes out to about $13 per pair — have zippered pockets and an external string, letting you feel secure at the gym or on the couch. And they come in sets of three, to save you even more time shopping. They run from S-3XL. Promising review:
"Bought these for my husband and they’re great. He has a problem with the way materials can be but these are amazing. They’re way softer than I thought they would be." — Emily
A pair of Dockers classic-fit khakis
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
Whether you are headed to the office or just like the look of khakis, these slacks are easy to wear and pack with you on the go. They look way more expensive than they actually are, and will keep their shape throughout the day. These run from 30W-60W.Promising review:
"I'm kind of a chunky guy and the pants felt great from the first time I put them on. They don't wrinkle like others and are easily ironed when they do. Price was decent." — Tom
A pair of Gildan long-sleeved cotton T-shirts
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
What's better than one long-sleeved white shirt that you can wear with anything? A set of two for less than the price of a fancy salad. Wear them on their own, under sweaters or sweatshirts, or to ski or snowboard in the winter. These run from S-5XL.Promising review:
"These shirts fit nicely and look great. I love wearing layers in the winter and these shirts are prefect either by themselves, or with another shirt or sweater over them. Nice colors and very limited or no shrinkage. They are quality comfortable feeling cotton." — R. Martin
A pair of sporty, tapered joggers
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
Finally, a pair of sweatpants that offers ultimate comfort while still looking sharp. Made from a performance blend and available in sizes S-3XL, these pants keep their straight leg shape looking more like slacks than pajamas. Reviews say they rival bottoms from Lululemon
for a fraction of the cost. Promising review:
"I bought a pair for my husband who absolutely loves them. In fact, he loves them so much...he has a pair in white, black, navy, light gray and dark gray. They was really well, they dont wrinkle and he claims that dog hair does not stick to them. Highly recommend." — Amazon customer
A wrinkle-free stretch long-sleeved shirt
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
If you wear button-ups for work or just like the look of a collared shirt, this option is great for your eyes and your wallet. Wrinkle-free and stretchy, it comes in a ton of colors, from neutrals to neon. This runs from S-6XL.Promising review:
"This is a great shirt for men to wear. I bought it for my husband and he loved the color and feel. Often times it's hard to find men's shirts that aren't just blue, black, or grey. This is a great alternative color and goes really well underneath sweaters!" — Nina Kraft
Nike cushion crew socks
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
Whether you're going to the gym or wearing boots, these Nike socks give you ample support in your arches and toes, with ribbed cuffs that are comfortable and supportive. These are available in men's shoe sizes 6-15.Promising review:
"I have had them for about six months or so and no holes. No weird fuzzes. Just overall a great product. Will bye again do recommend." — CancunBound