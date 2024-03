A pack of Fruit of the Loom moisture-wicking boxer briefs

4.6 out of 5 starsIf you like a little compression in your underwear, these boxer briefs fit to your body while still being moisture-wicking. They will help regulate temperature down there and are comfortable for all-day wear. These runs from S-5XL."This is the third time I have bought these for my husband. He loves them because they are slightly snug but still breathable. The sizing guide was spot on. He does a ton of walking at work so they do eventually get holes around the crotch region but it takes him about a year to wear out a pack of twelve. A great buy for the price." — Sierra Matthew