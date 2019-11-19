Elizabeth Banks Sparks Controversy For Reasoning Behind 'Charlie's Angels' Flop

Though people are happy to agree that Elizabeth Banks’s reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” was, as she described it, a bit of a “flop,” some disapprove of the reason she suggested for the movie’s flat debut.

On Monday, after the film’s opening weekend, Banks acknowledged on Twitter that the box office sales were underwhelming.

“Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x,” Banks tweeted, referring to her roles in the film as writer, director, producer and actor. “I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.”

Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 18, 2019

The reboot of the 2000 film, based on the 1976-1981 TV series, features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa as the iconic trio of international super spies, and Banks as Bosley.

The $48 million production raked in a “disappointing” $27.9 million globally on its opening weekend and only $8.6 million in the U.S., according to Box Office Mojo. The audience was made up of 61% women, according to the site.

Prior to the movie hitting cinemas, Banks told the Australian newspaper Herald Sun that she believed men were not likely to see female-led action movies.

“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” she said.

“So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up Justice League,” she said.

“If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”

On Twitter, the actor-director’s comments were met with a mixed response. Some people called out Banks for blaming her movie’s failure on sexism instead of the film’s quality and marketing, as well as devaluing the accomplishments of other women in the industry who had seen more success:

Than Elizabeth Banks rant shows how playing a victim has been weaponised.



"Men don't watch female led movies" :



Alice in the wonderland - $1.02 billion (made more money than Iron Man 2)



Captain Marvel made more money than every single Captain America movie. — Adam Warlock 🎩 (@AdamWarlxck) November 18, 2019

Elizabeth Banks is so talented but she is saying such idiotic things. Charlie's Angels will flop not because men dont want to see it but because the marketing is so fucking atrocious NOBODY wants to see it — Margaret (@lady_sati) November 14, 2019

Elizabeth Banks does know that women didn't want to see her Charlie's Angels movie either, right? I get it, Hollywood and the world really, is frustrating and sexist as heck but she should just face facts. As tough as it is, her movie just didn't look appealing to people. — ZAK (@Zakiyyah6) November 18, 2019

I’m literally the target audience for this film. The “Charlie’s Angels” theme was my first ringtone in high school and I grew up doing marital arts. I didn’t want to see this movie because the trailers just showed women being angry and men being dumb. Bored of that narrative. https://t.co/Yjo4CSaLPr — Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) November 18, 2019

Superheroes aren't a male genre. I love you Elizabeth Banks, but that's completely erasing the amount of female, non-binary and non-gender conforming fans of these heroes that have given us a bright place to escape to when the world hates us. It doesn't belong to cis white males. — Nolan Dean 🌈 (he/him and they/them) (@nolandean27) November 18, 2019

I understand your frustration, @ElizabethBanks, but "superhero" is NOT a "male genre" -- and by saying so, you're undercutting the thousands upon thousands of women and girls who write, draw, read, direct, produce, create, and consume the material. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) November 19, 2019

Others agreed with Banks’ take:

🤡 twisting Liz Banks words by mentioning WonderWoman&CaptainMarvel as successful female lead action films are dumb, both of these films from either DC or Marvel which are destined to make BILLIONS bc of the same fanboys who claimed Charlie’sAngels is bad without even seeing it pic.twitter.com/bh831YBRg8 — Seb's🎼 (@Castelnuovos) November 18, 2019

Elizabeth banks didn’t lie when she classified these films as “male genre” because none of these had a fully female driven cast, whereas Charlie’s Angels had that and was more about female friendships and women at work without necessarily having any superpowers pic.twitter.com/pFTO5DC0rV — Seb's🎼 (@Castelnuovos) November 18, 2019

elizabeth banks did not lie but no one is ready or will ever be ready for that conversation https://t.co/PM13JxK6Wn — shaira saw charlie's angels (@charliesanqels) November 18, 2019

How are y'all saying y'all tired of Hollywood remakes but two the biggest films of this year are remakes. Elizabeth Banks is right, y'all not ready for that discussion. — lunga (@Iuxxaeterna) November 18, 2019

And some were just out to celebrate the movie and applaud Banks on a job well done.

Hi, @ElizabethBanks! I really loved the #CharliesAngels movie and I want to share a story with you. https://t.co/itCGmyDOsM — Julian Mauricio (@JulianMauricio) November 18, 2019

So bummed by all the Charlie's Angels discourse, it is such a GREAT and fun and funny movie that doesn't cater at all to the male gaze, which is not remotely a flaw. — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) November 19, 2019

going to see #CharliesAngels for the second time in two days like pic.twitter.com/pxouMxICd4 — catherine met naomi (@naomisscotts) November 16, 2019

#CharliesAngels brought me so much joy, I cried nine times. This is not an exaggeration, this is my truth. — Rachel Pologe (@RachelPologe) November 17, 2019

elizabeth banks i will watch any movie you make. please never stop creating your art. — ً (@femalefiIms) November 18, 2019