Elizabeth Banks Sparks Controversy For Reasoning Behind 'Charlie's Angels' Flop

Though people are happy to agree that Elizabeth Banks’s reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” was, as she described it, a bit of a “flop,” some disapprove of the reason she suggested for the movie’s flat debut.
On Monday, after the film’s opening weekend, Banks acknowledged on Twitter that the box office sales were underwhelming.
“Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x,” Banks tweeted, referring to her roles in the film as writer, director, producer and actor. “I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.”
The reboot of the 2000 film, based on the 1976-1981 TV series, features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa as the iconic trio of international super spies, and Banks as Bosley.
The $48 million production raked in a “disappointing” $27.9 million globally on its opening weekend and only $8.6 million in the U.S., according to Box Office Mojo. The audience was made up of 61% women, according to the site.
Prior to the movie hitting cinemas, Banks told the Australian newspaper Herald Sun that she believed men were not likely to see female-led action movies.
“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” she said.
“So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up Justice League,” she said.
“If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”
On Twitter, the actor-director’s comments were met with a mixed response. Some people called out Banks for blaming her movie’s failure on sexism instead of the film’s quality and marketing, as well as devaluing the accomplishments of other women in the industry who had seen more success:
Others agreed with Banks’ take:
And some were just out to celebrate the movie and applaud Banks on a job well done.