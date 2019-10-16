Elton John Says He Let Stevie Wonder Drive His Snowmobile Alone

Elton John said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday that he once let Stevie Wonder drive his snowmobile ― and the “Rocket Man” singer had one heckuva line about the moment.

John, promoting his memoir “Me,” explained to host Kimmel that he was recording music at Caribou Ranch in Nederland, Colorado, when Wonder declared he wanted to go out on the snowmobile. John obliged, and Wonder, blind since infancy, piloted the vehicle solo.

“And we thought, OK, that’s another rival gone,” John deadpanned. “That’s him out of the way. We just needed to get Phil Collins and Rod Stewart up there.”

John didn’t explain how the ride went.

You can fast forward to the Wonder segment at 3:35 in the video above. Then stick around for the story of the time he played charades with Bob Dylan at Neil Diamond’s house and got a tad too competitive.