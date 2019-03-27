Emily Ratajkowski Defends Her Husband's Decision To Not Pay Rent

The New York Post reported earlier this month that producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, who is married to Emily Ratajkowski, is refusing to pay rent on his apartment in New York City because of a loft law.

Ratajkowski defended her husband’s decision to skip out on the monthly $4,900 payments on Twitter Monday. She also clarified that her husband is 38, not 31, as previous reports stated.

“He’s an independent movie producer so people thinking he’s rich is real nice but not based in fact,” the model and actress wrote.

“He was raised in the neighborhood he lives in now, both of his parents are artists who were priced out of their homes in downtown New York.”

The 27-year-old said that she moved in with Bear-McClard last year and that she’s “proud” of the stance he’s taken.

“I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit,” she said, adding that “NYC has changed so much and it’s a shame that people who work in creative fields are being moved out of the city.”

Bear-McClard reportedly stopped paying rent in 2017 due to a law that won’t allow landlords to kick out artists or low-income tenants ― even if they’re living there illegally ― if the building possesses no residential certificate of occupancy. According to the Post, the Bleecker street building where the couple now resides doesn’t have a certificate.

Carolyn Daly, who represents the loft building owners at Bleecker street, among others, spoke out against the couple.

“Here is a prime example, in prime NYC real estate, where an uber-wealthy celebrity couple and tenant can take advantage and exploit a law that was intended for truly struggling artists and low-income families in need of affordable housing,” she told the Post.