Former U.S. Attorney General Highlights Trump's 'Smoking Gun' In New Jan. 6 Testimony

Asked if the Department of Justice had actually found evidence of corruption in the 2020 presidential election, Donoghue said: “There were isolated instances of fraud. None of them came close to calling into question the outcome of the election in any individual state.”

Thursday’s hearing focused on efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure Justice Department officials into supporting his scheme to overturn democracy and remain in power.

A number of former Justice Department officials have said the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings have delivered compelling evidence that Trump committed crimes.

Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general in the George H.W. Bush administration, told The Guardian last week that “the committee hearings have bolstered the need to seriously consider filing criminal charges against Trump.”

The current attorney general, Merrick Garland, has not yet indicated if Trump is under investigation or if there will be indictments, though he said he would be following the hearings closely.