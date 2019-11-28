Twitter Wits Skewer Eric Trump Over Lame-O 'LOPA' Hat — 'Leave Our President Alone'

Eric Trump defended his dad on Twitter Thursday by posting a red MAGA-type hat reading “LOPA” for “Leave Our President Alone.” Critics couldn’t quite believe it.

Earlier this month, the loyal son took a far different — though just as unpopular — tack concerning the impeachment hearings investigating President Donald Trump’s activities. Eric used the hearings as an opportunity to sell the family wine. “It’s a perfect day” for a Trump wine because “these people are — insane,” he tweeted.