This New Cult Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Escaping Twin Flames” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new docuseries dives into the world of Twin Flames Universe, a cult run by Shaleia and Jeff Divine. Told over three episodes, the show was released on Nov. 8 and is the second such docuseries after “Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe” premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month.

The controversial Twin Flames is an online community that promises to match members with their perfect spiritual soulmates ― but employs problematic business practices to do so. Investigative journalists from Vanity Fair and Vice notably put a spotlight on the group through articles published in 2020.

Another true crime docuseries is trending in the streaming world right now.

Narrated by Octavia Spencer, “Lost Women of Highway 20” explores a series of crimes against women and girls who were assaulted and murdered along Highway 20 in Oregon between the late ’70s and early ’90s. The show debuted on Investigation Discovery on Nov. 5 and is available for streaming on Max.

“The Buccaneers” is one of the top shows on Apple TV+ at the moment. Based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished and posthumously published novel, this period drama centers around a culture clash between young wealthy American women in 1870s London society and the British aristocracy.

The show premiered on Nov. 8, marking the book’s first adaptation since a 1995 BBC Television miniseries.

The James Bond franchise just got an unique new addition: a reality competition show.

Hosted by Brian Cox, “007: Road to a Million” debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 10 and has already been renewed for a second season. Nine teams of two people compete in an international race filled with spy-related challenges in the hopes of winning £1 million.

Based on a 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon, “Fellow Travelers” is currently trending on Paramount+.

Starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, the Showtime miniseries is part historical romance, part political thriller, as it covers two men’s the decades-long romance from the 1950s to the 1980s.