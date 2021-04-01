Sakash was a production designer who had worked on films including “Mermaids,” released in 1990, and 2014′s “Still Alice,” according to her IMDB page. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for “Between the Lions.”

A police missing person report said Sakash was last seen alive on Sept. 30, 2020.

She died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease, the medical examiner’s office told E! News.

A GoFundMe account that had been set up to find Sakash is now seeking donations to assist in funeral expenses.