If You Buy One Thing Today, It Should Be These Headphones On Sale

Feeling like you could use a little space? Listening to Ariana Grande’s latest album basically all the time? If you’ve been feeling this way for a while, it’s probably time to cut the cord on your headphones. Wireless headphones are a serious game-changer when you want to work out, multitask or just live life untethered.

If you’re ready for this conscious uncoupling, these Everest wireless headphones are on sale at Verizon (which owns Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company) through the end of March for $140. That’s a $60 drop from the original $200 price tag ― plus you can use code HUFFPOST5 for an extra $5 off and snag them for $135.

These JBL Everest 310GA Wireless On-Ear Headphones have a built-in Google Assistant so you can control your music, get notifications, accept calls and more, hands-free. Whether you need to get through your workout by skipping to the next song or want a reminder about that morning meeting, Google gets it done.

Verizon

A flat-fold design makes these headphones easy to pack up or throw in your bag (and they come with a protective case). The sleek ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit that stays put without putting pressure on your head. These headphones aren’t going to fall out of your ear in a cramped subway car or while jogging in the park.

They have a 20-hour battery life and can recharge in under two hours ― perfect for those mornings you forgot to charge your phone, let alone plug in a pair of headphones.

Snag these Everest Wireless Headphones while they’re on sale. The deal ends March 31.