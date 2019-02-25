Everlane

As if I needed another reason to buy more jeans, Everlane just released new denim and my derrière can’t wait to wear it.

The ’90s Cheeky Jean is available in regular or ankle length and comes in three distinct washes: medium blue, vintage light blue and bone. The classic washes mean they’ll look just as good paired with a T-shirt and sneakers as they will with a blazer and high heels.

Aside from the flattering fit and timeless silhouette, our favorite thing about these jeans is that they’re budget-friendly. A pair will set you back $78, which is pretty reasonable for good denim. The ’90s Cheeky Jean is available to order now in women’s sizes 23 to 33.

