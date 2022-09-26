Dressing for transitional weather often proves itself to be a challenge. If you accidentally bundle up on an unseasonably warm day you’re left hauling around a thick sweater until you get back home. Leave your windbreaker at home, however, and a brisk wind will set your teeth chattering. Layers are key, but you don’t want to look sloppy. A great fall layer should be versatile and easy to throw on.

Enter the shacket. The shacket is just what it sounds like: a shirt-jacket hybrid. Styles my vary; some are a little more classic button-down, some are a bit more outerwear. They are evocative of a classic French chore jacket, but with a touch more softness and flexibility. They’re relatively similar to a trusty flannel shirt but with more heft. They have just enough structure to help a look feel more put together than your everyday overshirt, but retain a casual air. You can layer one over a tee shirt or even another button-down. These pieces are incredibly versatile and always look smart.