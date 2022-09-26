Shopping
Dressing for transitional weather often proves itself to be a challenge. If you accidentally bundle up on an unseasonably warm day you’re left hauling around a thick sweater until you get back home. Leave your windbreaker at home, however, and a brisk wind will set your teeth chattering. Layers are key, but you don’t want to look sloppy. A great fall layer should be versatile and easy to throw on.

Enter the shacket. The shacket is just what it sounds like: a shirt-jacket hybrid. Styles my vary; some are a little more classic button-down, some are a bit more outerwear. They are evocative of a classic French chore jacket, but with a touch more softness and flexibility. They’re relatively similar to a trusty flannel shirt but with more heft. They have just enough structure to help a look feel more put together than your everyday overshirt, but retain a casual air. You can layer one over a tee shirt or even another button-down. These pieces are incredibly versatile and always look smart.

Below, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite shackets for men at a variety of price points. Pick one up from retailers like Amazon, Gap, Nordstrom and more.

1
Nordstrom
Rag and Bone Graham shirt jacket
Keep things simple and streamlined with this elegant Rag and Bone shacket. It's on the lightweight side, making it extra versatile. Pair it with a tee, another button down or even layer it under a heavier jacket. Available in sizes S to XL.
$158 at Nordstrom (originally $395)
2
Madewell
Madewell garment-dyed work shirt
This Madewell work shirt is available in five different hues, but there's something extra autumnal and cozy about this warm chestnut shade. It is made of cotton twill that's been garment dyed to give it a lived-in vibe inspired by a vintage mechanic's shirt. Details like reinforced elbows and double pockets help it stand out from the crowd. It's available in sizes XS to XXXL.
$71.99+ at Madewell
3
The North Face
The North Face Gordon Lyons shacket
Available in three different colors, this North Face jacket is perfect for chilly nights. It's made with durable recycled fabric that make it great for outdoor adventures and has versatile details like raglan sleeves, snap closures and zippered hand pockets. It's available in sizes S to 3XL.
$109 at The North Face
4
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Men's 1912 Heritage lined shirt jac, corduroy
Available in four colors, this shacket leans more toward the jacket side of things. It's made of washed corduroy and lined with soft and cozy Berber fleece. Get it in regular or tall in sizes S to XXXL.
$119 at L.L. Bean
5
Outerknown
Outerknown blanket shirt
Okay, we know this isn't technically a shacket, but this blanket shirt is too good to leave out. It can definitely be layered, is substantial, warm and cozy. No wonder it's internet famous. It's incredibly versatile, and you can get it in 50 different colors or patterns in sizes S to XXL.
$148 at Outerknown
6
Nordstrom
Levi's quilt-lined cotton shacket
Get the look of a traditional plaid shirt with this quilt-lined shacket from Levi's. It has a bit more warmth than an unlined shacket, but looks like an everyday flannel. It's a discreet and easy way to add extra comfort. It's available in five different colors in sizes S to XXL.
$99.99 at Nordstrom (originally $160)
7
Gap
Gap plaid overshirt
Made with recycled wool, this simple plaid overshirt from Gap is a classic. The smooth fabric is warm but won't cause overheating. Get it in one of two colors with regular and tall sizing from XS to XXXL.
$63 at Gap (originally $79.95)
8
J.Crew Factory
J.Crew Factory chore jacket
Go full chore jacket with this beautiful shacket from J.Crew Factory. It is available in a lovely beige heather hue has simple button details and three pockets. It has the timeless French appeal of a work coat but is casual enough to use for easy layering. Get it in sizes XS to XXL.
$99.50 at J.Crew Factory (originally $178)
9
Nordstrom
AllSaints Nuevo LS shirt
Get 60% off this beautiful AllSaints shacket. It comes in a classic plaid pattern in gold and black tones that feel elevated and more put together than your everyday plaid. It has a classic overshirt silhouette and is made with soft brushed flannel that has enough weight to keep you warm on a brisk day.
$99 at Nordstrom (originally $249)
10
Faherty
Faherty stretch blanket lined CPO
Faherty's relaxed and slightly oversized shirt has a soft insulated blanket lining to keep you cozy and warm juxtaposed with a durable and versatile cotton shell with classic utility details. Choose from three different colors in sizes XS to XXL.
$198 at Faherty
11
Everlane
Everlane The Heavyweight overshirt uniform
Available in seven different colors in sizes XS to XXL, this Madewell shacket needs to be added to your fall rotation. It is made with a heavy twill fabric that is versatile and ideal for layering. It's warm, durable and looks good with everything.
$98 at Everlane
12
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Utility shirt
It's easy to see why this utility shirt from Banana Republic Factory is a bestseller. It has a streamlined silhouette, with pocket and button detailing and a shirttail hem. Wear it on its own or layer it over and under other items. Get it in one of three different colors and sizes XS to XXL in regular or tall.
$37.50 at Banana Republic Factory (originally $75)
13
Amazon
Legendary Whitetails Buck Camp flannel shirt
The soft brushed flannel on this cozy shirt makes it a fall and winter essential. It has a relaxed, oversized fit and corduroy-lined collar and cuffs that add a pop of color and texture. It's available in a whopping 38 different colors and patters in sizes S to 5XL.
$28 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
