DANIEL KARMANN via Getty Images An airplane is seen against the supermoon on Feb. 19, in a photo taken from Nuremberg, southern Germany.

The biggest supermoon of the year was quite the sight Tuesday night, and photographers around the world made sure to capture it in all its glory.

Images show the supermoon, or super snow moon as it has been referred to this month, looming beautifully over China, New York City, Turkey and more.

Check out the beautiful photos of February’s supermoon below.