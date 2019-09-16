Something was on fire on the field at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Sunday, and it wasn’t the Tennessee Titans’ offense.

A pyrotechnics malfunction caused a piece of equipment to ignite into flames and burn the grass minutes before the home team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to The Tennessean.

No injuries were reported, per a statement from The Titans, but the vendor of the flame-throwing machine will undergo a state inspection of the “defective device and the others to determine the final cause.”

Fire at Nissan Stadium, wow pic.twitter.com/6A0DiaMaB8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

The staff extinguished the fire quickly, and the field sustained minor damage, the team added.

The blaze erupted after a ceremony celebrating the jersey number retirements of former Titan players Steve McNair and Eddie George, ESPN noted.

Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5mlZPmOu2O — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 15, 2019

One of the pyrotechnic units shot flames “horizontally instead of vertically,” the sports network said. Fox News reported that the flame-throwing box tipped over.

The accident occurred near the tunnel where the Titans emerge.

The game began on time, but the Titans’ offense didn’t generate the same heat. Tennessee lost, 19-17.

Here are more images of the fire:

ASSOCIATED PRESS A pyrotechnic accident lights a part of the field on fire before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

Brett Carlsen via Getty Images

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brett Carlsen via Getty Images