Whether you best know it as strawberry legs, chicken skin or by its clinical name, keratosis pilaris, KP is a highly common skin condition that has plagued me my entire life. Throughout the years I’ve tried literally everything to try and get rid of the rough bumps and visible red patches on the backs of my arms and legs, and First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser is the only thing that’s had an effect so far. I’s currently 25% off at Dermstore through August 17 with code CHEERS at checkout.