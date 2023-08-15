Shoppingsalesskincarekeratosis pilaris

The Only Product That Works On My KP Is 25% Off For Two More Days Only

First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser is hands down the only body scrub I swear by for getting rid of texture and redness on my arms.
This <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64db9000e4b08f5062c6b29d&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Ffirst-aid-beauty-kp-bump-eraser-body-scrub-with-10-aha-226g%2F12208246.html&platform=pl" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cult-favorite scrub" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64db9000e4b08f5062c6b29d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64db9000e4b08f5062c6b29d&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Ffirst-aid-beauty-kp-bump-eraser-body-scrub-with-10-aha-226g%2F12208246.html&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cult-favorite scrub</a> is 25% off at Dermstore when you use code CHEERS at checkout.
Dermstore
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Whether you best know it as strawberry legs, chicken skin or by its clinical name, keratosis pilaris, KP is a highly common skin condition that has plagued me my entire life. Throughout the years I’ve tried literally everything to try and get rid of the rough bumps and visible red patches on the backs of my arms and legs, and First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser is the only thing that’s had an effect so far. I’s currently 25% off at Dermstore through August 17 with code CHEERS at checkout.

$22.50 at Dermstore (originally $30)

This exfoliating scrub, which has earned a cult following among people with all types of skin, is a fine pumice-based formula that functions closer to a microdermabrasion treatment than those rough coarse scrubs that feel like they’re scratching the epidermis. This means that I can use this nearly every day in the shower on my sensitive skin without any kind of irritation, additional redness or rash outbreak.

Bump Eraser’s effectiveness at addressing KP is probably primarily due to its 10% concentration of AHAs like glycolic and lactic acids. This category of chemical exfoliants can work to refine skin texture and slough off the dead skin cells that are responsible for those pesky bumps. The formula is also enriched with natural bisabolol, an antioxidant that offers soothing benefits post-exfoliation.

Whether you have KP or just really want to have soft, even and supple skin, there’s no time like the present to join the internet’s collective obsession with this product, which is on sale for a limited time. And if I haven’t done enough convincing, peruse these promising reviews to see what others have to say:

Promising Dermstore reviews:

“I received a small sample of this from Dermstore and immediately purchased a full sized version! This stuff really works. I saw immediate results in both redness and texture on the backs on my arms after using this once. It’s much more simple to use compared to physical exfoliates like mitts or dry brushing. Highly, highly recommended giving this a try!” — Megan

“I use this before shaving and it almost completely eliminated my existing red bumps and prevents new ones from coming in.” — Logan

“The only product that actually gets rid of strawberry skin! I love it! Just gotta be careful and avoid the sun a day or two after using it, otherwise you’ll get sunburned in a matter of 30 minutes.” — Dina

