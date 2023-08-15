This exfoliating scrub, which has earned a cult following among people with all types of skin, is a fine pumice-based formula that functions closer to a microdermabrasion treatment than those rough coarse scrubs that feel like they’re scratching the epidermis. This means that I can use this nearly every day in the shower on my sensitive skin without any kind of irritation, additional redness or rash outbreak.
Bump Eraser’s effectiveness at addressing KP is probably primarily due to its 10% concentration of AHAs like glycolic and lactic acids. This category of chemical exfoliants can work to refine skin texture and slough off the dead skin cells that are responsible for those pesky bumps. The formula is also enriched with natural bisabolol, an antioxidant that offers soothing benefits post-exfoliation.
Whether you have KP or just really want to have soft, even and supple skin, there’s no time like the present to join the internet’s collective obsession with this product, which is on sale for a limited time. And if I haven’t done enough convincing, peruse these promising reviews to see what others have to say:
Promising Dermstore reviews:
“I received a small sample of this from Dermstore and immediately purchased a full sized version! This stuff really works. I saw immediate results in both redness and texture on the backs on my arms after using this once. It’s much more simple to use compared to physical exfoliates like mitts or dry brushing. Highly, highly recommended giving this a try!” — Megan
“I use this before shaving and it almost completely eliminated my existing red bumps and prevents new ones from coming in.” — Logan
“The only product that actually gets rid of strawberry skin! I love it! Just gotta be careful and avoid the sun a day or two after using it, otherwise you’ll get sunburned in a matter of 30 minutes.” — Dina