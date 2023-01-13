'Flash' Actor Ezra Miller Avoids Jail On Trespassing Charge

Miller arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Justice League" on Nov. 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ezra Miller is due in court Friday where the “Flash” actor is set to accept a plea deal to avoid jail time in connection with a break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring.

Miller agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass, according to a plea deal filed with the Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

Miller will also be fined $500 plus a $192 surcharge and be placed on probation for a year. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary charge that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the actor last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England.

Ezra Miller is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment on March 28, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii.

Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the town of Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in Stamford, where Miller also owned a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.